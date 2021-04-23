 Skip to main content
Dick Johnson lets a butterfly rest on his hand.

Senior Friendship Centers bring butterflies to members for Earth Day

Friday, Apr. 23, 2021

Susan Morris teaches staff about the different butterfly species.

Gus Demeo learns about butterflies.

Sid Fleming holds a butterfly carrier.

Lily Curry and Ron Wilson check out a butterfly carrier.

Sid Fleming observes a butterfly.

Several butterflies rest at the center's garden area.

Doris Wozniak handles a butterfly.

Several members hold various butterflies.

The organization celebrated Earth Day with a butterfly showcase April 22.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Senior Friendship Centers celebrated Earth Day with a butterfly showcase event on April 22. 

The organization had several of its members sitting outside and learning about various butterfly species and their habitats from Susan Morris of Sarasota Butterflies. Morris brought along seven species of butterfly in special containers and let members inspect them before letting them out to fly and rest on various plants and flowers.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

