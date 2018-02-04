Sellout crowd hits Sarasota streets for Sarasota Music Half Marathon

It was a sellout crowd of about 3,500 runners who dashed through the streets of Sarasota before sunrise on Sunday, Feb. 4 for the fourth annual Sarasota Music Half Marathon and Rockin' 10K.

With streets blocked and lanes reduced for vehicles, the runners took off from the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, across the Ringling Bridge and back, then through neighborhoods along Bayfront Drive, Orange Avevue and Osprey Avenue.

Joining the typical corps of well-wishers, volunteers and first-responders were 20 bands, including the Sarasota High Mighty Sailor Marching Band.