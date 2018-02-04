 Skip to main content
Melissa Barber, Christine DeLeonardo, Kimmy Vanderveen and Louis Vanderveen posted themselves on the Ringling Bridge to cheer the runners.

Sellout crowd hits Sarasota streets for Sarasota Music Half Marathon

Melissa Barber, Christine DeLeonardo, Kimmy Vanderveen and Louis Vanderveen posted themselves on the Ringling Bridge to cheer the runners.

The Sarasota High Mighty Sailors marching band played atop the Ringling Bridge.

The Sarasota High Mighty Sailors marching band played atop the Ringling Bridge.

About 40 minutes after the race began, the sun rose over Sarasota Bay.

About 40 minutes after the race began, the sun rose over Sarasota Bay.

Kimmy Vanderveen cheers on the runners.

Kimmy Vanderveen cheers on the runners.

About 3,500 runners took part in the race in both the 10K and half-marathon divisions.

About 3,500 runners took part in the race in both the 10K and half-marathon divisions.

Sandi Greco performed at Golden Gate Point.

Sandi Greco performed at Golden Gate Point.

Volunteer Maria Gwillem made some noise to encourage the runners.

Volunteer Maria Gwillem made some noise to encourage the runners.

Sherri Vroom and Audrey Bear stood by along the route to not only photograph their friends, but also to urge them on.

Sherri Vroom and Audrey Bear stood by along the route to not only photograph their friends, but also to urge them on.

Fiyah Wata performed at Tamiami Trail and Fruitville Road.

Fiyah Wata performed at Tamiami Trail and Fruitville Road.

Randi Miller, Cyndi Rodriguez, Heather Flannery and Edy Attanasio stopped near the 10K finish for a photo.

Randi Miller, Cyndi Rodriguez, Heather Flannery and Edy Attanasio stopped near the 10K finish for a photo.

The Beat Down performed at Tamiami Trail and Boulevard of the Arts.

The Beat Down performed at Tamiami Trail and Boulevard of the Arts.

Lorenzo Daetz and Myriam Steinbaugh finished the 10K and collected their medals.

Lorenzo Daetz and Myriam Steinbaugh finished the 10K and collected their medals.

Janalee Heinemann was ready with beer for the runners near the conclusion of the race.

Janalee Heinemann was ready with beer for the runners near the conclusion of the race.

Runners took off on 13.1 mile and 10K races before sunrise.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

It was a sellout crowd of about 3,500 runners who dashed through the streets of Sarasota before sunrise on Sunday, Feb. 4 for the fourth annual Sarasota Music Half Marathon and Rockin' 10K.

With streets blocked and lanes reduced for vehicles, the runners took off from the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, across the Ringling Bridge and back, then through neighborhoods along Bayfront Drive, Orange Avevue and Osprey Avenue.

Joining the typical corps of well-wishers, volunteers and first-responders were 20 bands, including the Sarasota High Mighty Sailor Marching Band.

 

