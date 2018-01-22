Selby top donors learn about upcoming Warhol exhibit

The gardens were even more vibrant than usual Jan. 21.

Annual Marie Selby Botanical Gardens donors, aka Chairman’s Circle members, were treated to a colorful dinner featuring guest speaker Eric Shiner. Shiner is the senior vice president of contemporary art at Sotheby’s and the former director of the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.

After opening remarks and an overview of the upcoming Selby exhibit “Warhol: Flowers in the Factory” by Selby President & CEO Jennifer Rominiecki, Shiner gave guests a special look into the life of Andy Warhol.

The evening ended with a conversation between Shiner, Director Emeritus of the Israel Museum Jerusalem James Snyder and Jane Holzer, film producer and the star of several films produced by Andy Warhol during the mid 1960s.