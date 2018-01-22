 Skip to main content
Beverly and Bob Bartner

Selby top donors learn about upcoming Warhol exhibit

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018

Beverly and Bob Bartner

Georgia Court, Robin Radin and Roxanne and Harold Mitchell

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 |

Georgia Court, Robin Radin and Roxanne and Harold Mitchell

Jonathan and Michelle Mitchell

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 |

Jonathan and Michelle Mitchell

Dorothy Firestone, Bernice Davis, Tina Snyder and Ina Schnell

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 |

Dorothy Firestone, Bernice Davis, Tina Snyder and Ina Schnell

Emily Lane, Susan McKie and Evelyn Mink

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 |

Emily Lane, Susan McKie and Evelyn Mink

Michael and Sherle (seated) Berger, Carmen Baskind and James Snyder

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 |

Michael and Sherle (seated) Berger, Carmen Baskind and James Snyder

Michael and Karen Koblenz with Rosemary Reinhardt and David Welle

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 |

Michael and Karen Koblenz with Rosemary Reinhardt and David Welle

Dr. Phil Nelson and Marion Nelson

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 |

Dr. Phil Nelson and Marion Nelson

Rebecca Tompkins and Chris Butcher

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 |

Rebecca Tompkins and Chris Butcher

Sandra and Neil DeFeo with Lynette and David Werning

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 |

Sandra and Neil DeFeo with Lynette and David Werning

Billy Firestone and James Robinson

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 |

Billy Firestone and James Robinson

Joan and Bart Levenson

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 |

Joan and Bart Levenson

Dr. John and Myrna Welch with Judith Zuckerberg and George Kolet

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 |

Dr. John and Myrna Welch with Judith Zuckerberg and George Kolet

Katherine Martucci, Michael Klein, Lois Stulberg and Marcy Klein

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 |

Katherine Martucci, Michael Klein, Lois Stulberg and Marcy Klein

Jay and Marlo Turner, Dan and Jennifer Vigne and Lowe Morrison

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 |

Jay and Marlo Turner, Dan and Jennifer Vigne and Lowe Morrison

Mark Ormond and Jeannie Perales

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 |

Mark Ormond and Jeannie Perales

Teri Hansen, Sharon Black and Bill Harrison

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 |

Teri Hansen, Sharon Black and Bill Harrison

Table settings reflected the bright and bold colors that will be abundant at the gardens' next exhibit, "Warhol: Flowers in the Factory."

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 |

Table settings reflected the bright and bold colors that will be abundant at the gardens’ next exhibit, “Warhol: Flowers in the Factory.”

Jane Holzer and Eric Shiner

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 |

Jane Holzer and Eric Shiner

BJ Creighton and Flora Major

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 |

BJ Creighton and Flora Major

Sylvia Barber, Judy Diedrich and Beverly Koski

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 |

Sylvia Barber, Judy Diedrich and Beverly Koski

The annual Chairman's Circle Dinner was held on Jan. 21 at Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

The gardens were even more vibrant than usual Jan. 21.

Annual Marie Selby Botanical Gardens donors, aka Chairman’s Circle members, were treated to a colorful dinner featuring guest speaker Eric Shiner. Shiner is the senior vice president of contemporary art at Sotheby’s and the former director of the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.

After opening remarks and an overview of the upcoming Selby exhibit “Warhol: Flowers in the Factory” by Selby President & CEO Jennifer Rominiecki, Shiner gave guests a special look into the life of Andy Warhol.

The evening ended with a conversation between Shiner, Director Emeritus of the Israel Museum Jerusalem James Snyder and Jane Holzer, film producer and the star of several films produced by Andy Warhol during the mid 1960s.

