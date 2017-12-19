Selby patrons get first look at Lights in Bloom

All it took was the flip of a switch.

Shining butterflies, dragonflies and other garden friends lit up the nighttime sky Dec. 19 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, and only the top Selby supporters got to witness it.

The occasion was the Chairman’s Circle Preview of Lights in Bloom, the annual holiday light display at Selby. Guests included donors who give an annual gift of $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, $20,000 or more to the gardens.

Lights in Bloom opens to the public Thursday, Dec. 21 and runs through Dec. 30.