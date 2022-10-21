Selby hosts panelists at fall luncheon

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens welcomed its supporters to a brisk fall luncheon on Oct. 19.

The Fall Lunch in the Gardens events saw Selby staff and contributors mingling at the Selby Gardens Event Center in celebration of the "Orchid Show 2022: Capturing the Perfect Shot" exhibit.

Guests eventually took to their seats to enjoy dinner, hear from president and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki on the state of the gardens, and to participate in a Q&A session with Flower magazine founder Margot Shaw, orchid research botanist Tatiana Arias and chief museum curator David Barry.