 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-chairwoman Pauline Wamsler, Caroline Amory and co-chairwoman Ariane Dart

Selby hosts panelists at fall luncheon

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 |

Co-chairwoman Pauline Wamsler, Caroline Amory and co-chairwoman Ariane Dart

Panelist Tatiana Arias and Marta Hudson

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 |

Panelist Tatiana Arias and Marta Hudson

Angel Lara and panelist David Barry

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 |

Angel Lara and panelist David Barry

Margaret Wise, Flora Major and Deb Kabinoff

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 |

Margaret Wise, Flora Major and Deb Kabinoff

Susan Sofia, panelist Margot Shaw and Jean Martin

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 |

Susan Sofia, panelist Margot Shaw and Jean Martin

Nancy Markle and Gary Ficht

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 |

Nancy Markle and Gary Ficht

Priscilla Boward, Lynn Morris and Laura Lobdell

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 |

Priscilla Boward, Lynn Morris and Laura Lobdell

Kathy Lawls and Roxanne Permesly

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 |

Kathy Lawls and Roxanne Permesly

Wendy Deming, Erica Aultman and Susan Garrett

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 |

Wendy Deming, Erica Aultman and Susan Garrett

Rob Rominiecki and Selby president and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 |

Rob Rominiecki and Selby president and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki

Eve Brozova, Sheba Matheu and Amelie Rider

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 |

Eve Brozova, Sheba Matheu and Amelie Rider

Kelly Romanoff, Erin Minor and Beth Owen

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 |

Kelly Romanoff, Erin Minor and Beth Owen

Caroline Ellerson, Janelle Beruff, Neli Slavov and Ashley Kozel

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 |

Caroline Ellerson, Janelle Beruff, Neli Slavov and Ashley Kozel

Share
The seasonal luncheon was held Oct. 19.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens welcomed its supporters to a brisk fall luncheon on Oct. 19.

The Fall Lunch in the Gardens events saw Selby staff and contributors mingling at the Selby Gardens Event Center in celebration of the "Orchid Show 2022: Capturing the Perfect Shot" exhibit. 

Guests eventually took to their seats to enjoy dinner, hear from president and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki on the state of the gardens, and to participate in a Q&A session with Flower magazine founder Margot Shaw, orchid research botanist Tatiana Arias and chief museum curator David Barry.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement