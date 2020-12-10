 Skip to main content
Pauline Wamsler, Schuyler Joerger and Jennifer Rominiecki flipped the switch.

Selby Gardens previews 2020 Lights in Bloom

Pauline Wamsler, Schuyler Joerger and Jennifer Rominiecki flipped the switch.

Colorful lights were on full display at the annual exhibit.

Colorful lights were on full display at the annual exhibit.

Board chair thanked the audience for safely assembling at the gardens.

Board chair thanked the audience for safely assembling at the gardens.

President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki updated the audience on the organization's progress.

President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki updated the audience on the organization's progress.

Lisa Feinman lit a large menorah as part of a Hanukkah celebration.

Lisa Feinman lit a large menorah as part of a Hanukkah celebration.

Lisa, Emma and Bruce Feinman.

Lisa, Emma and Bruce Feinman.

Colorful lights were on full display at the annual exhibit.

Colorful lights were on full display at the annual exhibit.

Katie, Elia, Camille and Chris Cianfaglione.

Katie, Elia, Camille and Chris Cianfaglione.

Audrey Robbins and Harry Leopold with Marjorie Floyd and Caroline Amory

Audrey Robbins and Harry Leopold with Marjorie Floyd and Caroline Amory

Keith Monda and Veronica Brady

Keith Monda and Veronica Brady

Joel and Gail Morganroth

Joel and Gail Morganroth

Colorful lights were on full display at the annual exhibit.

Colorful lights were on full display at the annual exhibit.

The display had a series of trees

The display had a series of trees

Jackson, Suzanne, Sophia and Jon Anderson

Jackson, Suzanne, Sophia and Jon Anderson

Deb Kabinoff and Flora Major

Deb Kabinoff and Flora Major

Becky Creighton-Bland and B.J. Creighton

Becky Creighton-Bland and B.J. Creighton

Colorful lights were on full display at the annual exhibit.

Colorful lights were on full display at the annual exhibit.

Rob and Jennifer Rominiecki

Rob and Jennifer Rominiecki

Colorful lights were on full display at the annual exhibit.

Colorful lights were on full display at the annual exhibit.

Matthew and Graham Melton and Fiona McFarland

Matthew and Graham Melton and Fiona McFarland

Colorful lights were on full display at the annual exhibit.

Colorful lights were on full display at the annual exhibit.

Adrian Gadd and M.E. Guyton

Adrian Gadd and M.E. Guyton

Kathy and Travis Brown

Kathy and Travis Brown

Joanne and Peter Powers

Joanne and Peter Powers

Colorful lights were on full display at the annual exhibit.

Colorful lights were on full display at the annual exhibit.

Colorful lights were on full display at the annual exhibit.

Colorful lights were on full display at the annual exhibit.

Selby VIP guests received a look at the annual lights show ahead of its Dec. 12 opening.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Marie Selby Botanical Garden's VIP supporters were treated to a special preview of the annual Lights in Bloom Show on Dec. 10. Around 200 guests enjoyed an outdoors get-together full of food and cheer where they were able to see the garden's 17th annual lights display before its opening on Dec. 12. President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki gave an update on progress with the organization's master plan before flipping the power switch fill the garden with lights. The Lights in Bloom exhibition will run through Jan. 2. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

