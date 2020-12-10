Selby Gardens previews 2020 Lights in Bloom

Selby VIP guests received a look at the annual lights show ahead of its Dec. 12 opening.
Marie Selby Botanical Garden's VIP supporters were treated to a special preview of the annual Lights in Bloom Show on Dec. 10. Around 200 guests enjoyed an outdoors get-together full of food and cheer where they were able to see the garden's 17th annual lights display before its opening on Dec. 12. President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki gave an update on progress with the organization's master plan before flipping the power switch fill the garden with lights. The Lights in Bloom exhibition will run through Jan. 2.