Selby Gardens hosts Cocktails at the Cottage at Historic Spanish Point

Selby Gardens supporters made their way to the Historic Spanish Point on Nov. 17 for a first in a new event series.

The Cocktails at the Cottage open-air event had more than 200 attendees meeting at the popular vista overlooking Sarasota Bay for cocktails, food and fun.

Attendees caught up and mingled before hearing words from Selby Gardens president and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki about the future of the Historic Spanish Point.