Co-chairwomen Jeannie Russell, Renee Gilmore, Mary Evelyn Guyton, Cortnelia Matson and Selby president and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki

Selby Gardens hosts Cocktails at the Cottage at Historic Spanish Point

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 |

Tom Taylor and Margaret Wise with Bill and Pauline Egan

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 |

Bruce and Gabriele Charity

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 |

Courtney Bonacuse and Jaclyn Brunckhorst

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 |

Patricia and Peter Laughlin

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 |

John and Joanne Foley

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 |

Bill Zoller, Reg Irvine, Janice Zoller, Alan Marlor and Leone Levy

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 |

Mary Jane Hartenstine and Julia Preyitt

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 |

Scott Taylor and Deb Kabinoff

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 |

Carole Crosby with Hobart and Jan Swan

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 |

Alicia Williams, Wendy Deming and Kaveecia Moore

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 |

Ken Larabee and Brian Jung

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 |

Hermione Gilpin and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 |

Rob and Jennifer Rominiecki

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 |

Betsy and Ron Koepsel

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 |

The event had dozens of attendees.

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 |

Guests picked up fresh food.

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 |

Stefanie Posey and Haixia Guo

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 |

Britt Riner with Barbara Peters and Karissa Hyslop

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 |

Audrey Robbins and Harry Leopold

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 |

Historic Spanish Point Vice President John McCarthy and Elizabeth Moore

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 |

The new event series started on Nov. 17.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Selby Gardens supporters made their way to the Historic Spanish Point on Nov. 17 for a first in a new event series.

The Cocktails at the Cottage open-air event had more than 200 attendees meeting at the popular vista overlooking Sarasota Bay for cocktails, food and fun. 

Attendees caught up and mingled before hearing words from Selby Gardens president and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki about the future of the Historic Spanish Point.

