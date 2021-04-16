 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-chairwomen Ashley Kozel, Katie Hollingsworth, Retta Wagner and Liebe Gamble

Selby Gardens dazzles guests with Orchid Experience

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Co-chairwomen Ashley Kozel, Katie Hollingsworth, Retta Wagner and Liebe Gamble

Buy this Photo
Margaret Wise

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Margaret Wise

Buy this Photo
More than 300 guests attended the outdoor event.

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

More than 300 guests attended the outdoor event.

Buy this Photo
Carol and Richard Kalikow

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Carol and Richard Kalikow

Buy this Photo
More than 300 guests attended the outdoor event.

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

More than 300 guests attended the outdoor event.

Buy this Photo
Larry and Courtney Writt

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Larry and Courtney Writt

Buy this Photo
Joanne and Peter Powers

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Joanne and Peter Powers

Buy this Photo
Colton and Laura Castro

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Colton and Laura Castro

Buy this Photo
Marcy and Michael Klein

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Marcy and Michael Klein

Buy this Photo
Nina and Adam Ziff

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Nina and Adam Ziff

Buy this Photo
Suzanne Atwell with Justin and Sanda LeTourneau

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Suzanne Atwell with Justin and Sanda LeTourneau

Buy this Photo
Hermione Gilpin and Walter Gilbert

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Hermione Gilpin and Walter Gilbert

Buy this Photo
Tom and Gwen Watson with Pat and Larry Thompson

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Tom and Gwen Watson with Pat and Larry Thompson

Buy this Photo
Keith Monda and Veronica Brady

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Keith Monda and Veronica Brady

Buy this Photo
Ann and Tom Charters

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Ann and Tom Charters

Buy this Photo
Board Chair Pauline Wamsler

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Board Chair Pauline Wamsler

Buy this Photo
Rob Rominiecki and Selby President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Rob Rominiecki and Selby President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki

Buy this Photo
Katie and Chris Cianfaglione

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Katie and Chris Cianfaglione

Buy this Photo
Monica and Ai Streacker

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Monica and Ai Streacker

Buy this Photo
Audrey Robbins and Harry Leopold

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Audrey Robbins and Harry Leopold

Buy this Photo
Jerry and Lisa Wells with Kathy Yu

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Jerry and Lisa Wells with Kathy Yu

Buy this Photo
Angela Wynn and Kari Bunker

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Angela Wynn and Kari Bunker

Buy this Photo
CEO Jennifer Rominiecki updated guests on the status of Selby Gardens.

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

CEO Jennifer Rominiecki updated guests on the status of Selby Gardens.

Buy this Photo
Noah and Britt Riner

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Noah and Britt Riner

Buy this Photo
Flora Major and Steven Deak

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Flora Major and Steven Deak

Buy this Photo
Sonia Ragan and John Chapman

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Sonia Ragan and John Chapman

Buy this Photo
CJ Bannister and Scott Greer

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

CJ Bannister and Scott Greer

Buy this Photo
Rita and Elizabeth Moore

Friday, Apr. 16, 2021 |

Rita and Elizabeth Moore

Buy this Photo
Share
The reformatted spring fundraiser was held outdoors on April 16.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens wowed guests with a pop art-inspired outdoor dinner fundraiser on April 16.

The 2021 Orchid Experience took the place of the annual Orchid Ball and had more than 300 guests enjoying an outdoor meal and light show on Selby grounds. The event celebrated Selby's "Roy Lichtenstein: Monet’s Garden Goes Pop! exhibit, which recreates some of Monet's classic art through Roy Lichtenstein's pop style. Guests mingled, had dinner, bid during a paddle raise and ended the night taking photos.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement