The reformatted spring fundraiser was held outdoors on April 16.
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens wowed guests with a pop art-inspired outdoor dinner fundraiser on April 16.
The 2021 Orchid Experience took the place of the annual Orchid Ball and had more than 300 guests enjoying an outdoor meal and light show on Selby grounds. The event celebrated Selby's "Roy Lichtenstein: Monet’s Garden Goes Pop! exhibit, which recreates some of Monet's classic art through Roy Lichtenstein's pop style. Guests mingled, had dinner, bid during a paddle raise and ended the night taking photos.