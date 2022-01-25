Selby Gardens brings together supporters at Chairman's Circle Dinner

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens brought its closest supporters together for its annual Chariman's Circle dinner on Jan. 24.

Dozens of supporters met in a tent space on the Selby lawn for the annual dinner, which is put on in appreciation for donor support over the years.

The night's main attraction was Edward Mapplethorpe — brother of upcoming exhibit focus Robert Mapplethorpe — having a conversation with director emeritus of the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, James S. Snyder.

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens president and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki spoke to Selby Garden's recent $31 million bond sale to finance its master plan for its downtown Sarasota campus.