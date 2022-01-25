 Skip to main content
Rob Rominiecki, Michelle Yun Mapplethorpe, Selby president and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki, Tina Davis Snyder, speaker James Snyder, Edward Mapplethorpe and Harrison Mapplethorpe

Selby Gardens brings together supporters at Chairman's Circle Dinner

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 |

Cornia Matson, Sylvia Barber and Wendy Deming

Julius and Susan DeSantis

Bill and Marianne McComb

Suzanne Atwell and Steve Sabato

This year's dinner was in a tent space on the lawn.

Jim and Susan Buck

Barbara and Joseph Justiz

La'Tiara Love and Doreen D'Amico

Marcy and Michael Klein

Eileen Curd, Elle McComb and Joan Minoff

Heather and Clint Kasten

Ashley Kozel, Marko Radisic and Ashley Kozel

Marlo Turner with Barbara and Marty Bowling

Renee Gilmore and Jeannie Russell

Michelle Yun, Edward and Harrison Mapplethorpe

Elisabeth Waters, Meli Slazov and Ariane Dart

Cathy Carter, Elizabeth Moore and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

The dinner was held Jan. 24.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens brought its closest supporters together for its annual Chariman's Circle dinner on Jan. 24. 

Dozens of supporters met in a tent space on the Selby lawn for the annual dinner, which is put on in appreciation for donor support over the years. 

The night's main attraction was Edward Mapplethorpe — brother of upcoming exhibit focus Robert Mapplethorpe — having a conversation with director emeritus of the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, James S. Snyder. 

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens president and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki spoke to Selby Garden's recent $31 million bond sale to finance its master plan for its downtown Sarasota campus. 

