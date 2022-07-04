Selby celebrates the Fourth with cookout

Rainy weather couldn't stop Selby Gardens from throwing its annual cookout celebration on July 4.

The All-American Cookout started in the afternoon but had an early interruption when inclement weather brought steady rain to the area. Guests huddled inside before heading out again when the clouds had passed.

They then laid out blankets and lawn chairs in anticipation for the fireworks show to come. Families picked up food from Michael's on East and played games. Kids had their faces painted and picked up balloon animals as well.

The evening concluded with guests watching fireworks light up the sky from the garden's waterfront view.