Jose and Julee Tamayool play Connect Four.

Selby celebrates the Fourth with cookout

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Ayda Tarlton and Kathleen Siddons square off in jenga.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Fin Floden, Raymanda Gow and Becky Preteroti

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Zoe Sledge has her face painted.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Kirsty Sledge has her face painted.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Kirsty Sledge has her face painted.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Kyle and Isaiah Sledge play checkers.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Alex, Carter and Claire Andrejkovics

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Josslyn and Jonah Federwisch with Elijah and Emilia Hughes

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Gary and Sara Thomas

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Gregory Art blows up balloons for families.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Chris McCrea serves up burgers.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Ebelyn and Ryan Schal

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Sara, Naomi, Camille and Chris Beyersdorff

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Guests were able to snack on cupcakes.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

The All-American cookout had fun and games for families on July 4.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Rainy weather couldn't stop Selby Gardens from throwing its annual cookout celebration on July 4. 

The All-American Cookout started in the afternoon but had an early interruption when inclement weather brought steady rain to the area. Guests huddled inside before heading out again when the clouds had passed. 

They then laid out blankets and lawn chairs in anticipation for the fireworks show to come. Families picked up food from Michael's on East and played games. Kids had their faces painted and picked up balloon animals as well.

The evening concluded with guests watching fireworks light up the sky from the garden's waterfront view. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

