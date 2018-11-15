 Skip to main content
Co-Chairs Elizabeth Moore and Marko Radisic with President and CEO Elizabeth Melendez Fisher

Selah Freedom stirs the waters against sex trafficking

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

Mimi Carlin and Kyle Lawton

Mimi Carlin and Kyle Lawton

Tammy Karp and President and CEO Elizabeth Melendez Fisher

Tammy Karp and President and CEO Elizabeth Melendez Fisher

Steve and Inna Snyder with Jennifer and Larry Fox

Steve and Inna Snyder with Jennifer and Larry Fox

Eleni Marinucci and Barb Lancer

Eleni Marinucci and Barb Lancer

Teri Najmolhoda and Ashley Kozel

Teri Najmolhoda and Ashley Kozel

Richard Karp and Brian Mariash

Richard Karp and Brian Mariash

Rebecca Milbank and Lauren Medford

Rebecca Milbank and Lauren Medford

Guests could purchase a surprise box from Kendra Scott.

Guests could purchase a surprise box from Kendra Scott.

Live entertainment played throughout the night.

Live entertainment played throughout the night.

A variety of hors d'oeuvres were served.

A variety of hors d'oeuvres were served.

Hello Gorgeous had a photo booth open for guests.

Hello Gorgeous had a photo booth open for guests.

Heather Roembke, Gretchen Bauer, Valerie Leatherwood and Staci Baer

Heather Roembke, Gretchen Bauer, Valerie Leatherwood and Staci Baer

Misty LaPerriere, Julie Gercus, Jessica Costello and Scott Mayforth

Misty LaPerriere, Julie Gercus, Jessica Costello and Scott Mayforth

Al Reynolds and Fern Buchler

Al Reynolds and Fern Buchler

Alison Gardner and Jan Sirota

Alison Gardner and Jan Sirota

Lea and Andrew Deweerd

Lea and Andrew Deweerd

Selah Freedom sold Tshirts and bracelets.

Selah Freedom sold Tshirts and bracelets.

Tom and Renee Brady

Tom and Renee Brady

Lindsay Howell and Gina Benderson

Lindsay Howell and Gina Benderson

Susan Brennan, Valerie Leatherwood, Bev Fisher and Jennifer Simms

Susan Brennan, Valerie Leatherwood, Bev Fisher and Jennifer Simms

Co-Chairs Marko Radisic and Elizabeth Moore tell the guests about Selah Freedom.

Co-Chairs Marko Radisic and Elizabeth Moore tell the guests about Selah Freedom.

Rock the Boat was hosted Nov. 15 at The Westin Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Selah Freedom hosted Rock the Boat Nov. 15 at The Westin Sarasota. 

Originally, the event was scheduled to take place on The Westin Sarasota rooftop, but because of bad weather, it was moved into the ballroom. 

The event was an evening cocktail hour, with hors d'oeuvres, drinks and live entertainment. Guests then heard remarks from Co-Chairs Elizabeth Moore and Marko Radisic and President and CEO Elizabeth Melendez Fisher about why they are passionate about the mission of Selah Freedom and its fight against sex trafficking.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

