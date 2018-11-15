Selah Freedom stirs the waters against sex trafficking

Selah Freedom hosted Rock the Boat Nov. 15 at The Westin Sarasota.

Originally, the event was scheduled to take place on The Westin Sarasota rooftop, but because of bad weather, it was moved into the ballroom.

The event was an evening cocktail hour, with hors d'oeuvres, drinks and live entertainment. Guests then heard remarks from Co-Chairs Elizabeth Moore and Marko Radisic and President and CEO Elizabeth Melendez Fisher about why they are passionate about the mission of Selah Freedom and its fight against sex trafficking.