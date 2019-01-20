 Skip to main content
Saks Fifth Avenue Sarasota General Manager Terri Najmolhoda and President and CEO of Selah Freedom Elizabeth Melendez Fisher

Selah Freedom features modern fashions for sixth year

Co-Chairwomen Tammy Karp, Mimi Carlin and Donna Koffman

Gillian Dorociak and Suzanne Sotherlan

Brian Mariash and Josh Dutton

Jeanne Paulus won the chance drawing Jimmy Choo clutch.

Lisa and Elisabeth Budslick

Mikko Royce and Olga Ovchiyan

Jaime Nelson and Donna Messinger

Dan Bridinger and Florence Derozier

Renee Phinney and Glen Rieth

Chairs lined the pathway for the models.

Roger Capote, Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Tony Pinho

Cathy and Paul Tomass with Sheila Nemes

Kim O'Connor with Tina and Mike Granthon

Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Sen. Aaron Bean was the auctioneer for the evening.

President and CEO of Selah Freedom Elizabeth Melendez Fisher welcomes guests to the event.

Sidney Peykar and Jeanne Paulus

The fashion show featured modern, chic styles from designer labels.

The fashion show featured modern, chic styles from designer labels.

The fashion show featured modern, chic styles from designer labels.

The fashion show featured modern, chic styles from designer labels.

The fashion show featured modern, chic styles from designer labels.

The fashion show featured modern, chic styles from designer labels.

The fashion show featured modern, chic styles from designer labels.

The fashion show featured modern, chic styles from designer labels.

The fashion show featured modern, chic styles from designer labels.

The fashion show featured modern, chic styles from designer labels.

The fashion show featured modern, chic styles from designer labels.

The fashion show featured modern, chic styles from designer labels.

The fashion show featured modern, chic styles from designer labels.

The fashion show featured modern, chic styles from designer labels.

The fashion show featured modern, chic styles from designer labels.

The fashion show featured modern, chic styles from designer labels.

The fashion show featured modern, chic styles from designer labels.

The fashion show featured modern, chic styles from designer labels.

The models lined the stage to end the show.

Andrea Matter, Nancy Assuncaoao, Maria Assuncaoao and Patti Burchett

Marko Radisic and Ashley Kozel

Marko Radisic auctions off the Grand Prix VIP Race experience item.

Kelly, a sex trafficking survivor, tells her story on stage with local professionals who helped to convict her trafficker.

The annual A New Beginning Fashion Event was held Jan. 20 at Saks Fifth Avenue Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The annual A New Beginning Fashion Event may have had professional models brought in to showcase designer clothing, but the guests who came to support Selah Freedom looked just as fashion forward.

For the first time in its six years running, the fashion show was hosted at Saks Fifth Avenue Sarasota, showcasing designers such as Dolce & Gabbana.

The evening started with a cocktail hour serving champagne, wine, beer and appetizers. Then Guests took a seat on the second floor of the retail store in either a chair lining the runway path or a VIP booth for the evening entertainment. 

The fashion show by Saks Fifth Avenue featured trends such as leopard print, bold pinks, pastels and Florida-friendly accessories for a day on the beach.

Afterwards, attendees were ushered back to the stage area for the live auction, paddle raise and mission moment. Selah Freedom graduate, Kelly, told her story. She was victim of child sex abuse and later in life trafficked. Her trafficker is now in prison for a mandatory 50-year sentence because of local authorities, professionals, and Kelly, who got the courage to escape.

The mission of Selah Freedom is to provide a safe place for survivors, build outreach programs, train youth and interveners with prevention skills and spread awareness to the issue.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

