Selah Freedom features modern fashions for sixth year

The annual A New Beginning Fashion Event may have had professional models brought in to showcase designer clothing, but the guests who came to support Selah Freedom looked just as fashion forward.

For the first time in its six years running, the fashion show was hosted at Saks Fifth Avenue Sarasota, showcasing designers such as Dolce & Gabbana.

The evening started with a cocktail hour serving champagne, wine, beer and appetizers. Then Guests took a seat on the second floor of the retail store in either a chair lining the runway path or a VIP booth for the evening entertainment.

The fashion show by Saks Fifth Avenue featured trends such as leopard print, bold pinks, pastels and Florida-friendly accessories for a day on the beach.

Afterwards, attendees were ushered back to the stage area for the live auction, paddle raise and mission moment. Selah Freedom graduate, Kelly, told her story. She was victim of child sex abuse and later in life trafficked. Her trafficker is now in prison for a mandatory 50-year sentence because of local authorities, professionals, and Kelly, who got the courage to escape.

The mission of Selah Freedom is to provide a safe place for survivors, build outreach programs, train youth and interveners with prevention skills and spread awareness to the issue.