Second Change Last Opportunity honors community members at annual luncheon

For those who are ready to change their lives for the better, April Glasco is there for them.

In 1995, April Glasco started her nonprofit, Second Chance Last Opportunity, which helps individuals gain confidence in themselves to achieve their dreams and live a productive life.

The organization's 23rd annual Share the Light Luncheon was hosted Oct. 25 at Michael's On East. The program kept guests engaged throughout the luncheon, which started with a short cocktail hour and silent auction browsing.

Then they were welcomed by Board Chair David Goldman, who started telling guests about the mission of Second Change Last Opportunity.

Later in the program, Renee Hamad, who has been a friend of April Glasco's for the past 10 years, told a heartfelt story about how Glasco helped a man in need. The man asked Glasco for drugs, which she said she does not do, but instead, made him a hot bowl of soup. He had not eaten anything but an orange off a tree in three days.

The honorees were celebrated at the end of the program. The Women of Purpose were Helen Dixon, Twyla James and Onie Mae Samuel, and the Share the Light Honorees were Sarah Kupiec and Rochelle Taylor Curley.