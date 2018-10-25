 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Honoree Rochelle Taylor Curly, Founder and CEO April Glasco and Honoree Sarah Kupiec

Second Change Last Opportunity honors community members at annual luncheon

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Honoree Rochelle Taylor Curly, Founder and CEO April Glasco and Honoree Sarah Kupiec

Buy this Photo
Honorees Helen Dixon, Onie Mae Samuel and Twyla James

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Honorees Helen Dixon, Onie Mae Samuel and Twyla James

Buy this Photo
Nadine Young and Kelby Miller

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Nadine Young and Kelby Miller

Buy this Photo
The silent auction was open until the end of the luncheon.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

The silent auction was open until the end of the luncheon.

Buy this Photo
Alexis Rosenberg, Honoree Rochelle Taylor Curley and Charlie Ann Syprett

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Alexis Rosenberg, Honoree Rochelle Taylor Curley and Charlie Ann Syprett

Buy this Photo
Jan Brule, Sharon Howard and Ann Urick

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Jan Brule, Sharon Howard and Ann Urick

Buy this Photo
Alix Redmonde and Ron Karp

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Alix Redmonde and Ron Karp

Buy this Photo
Denise Kassal and Celia Perkins

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Denise Kassal and Celia Perkins

Buy this Photo
Emcees Victorica Finley and Justin Mosely guided the program along.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Emcees Victorica Finley and Justin Mosely guided the program along.

Buy this Photo
April Glasco has written two books.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

April Glasco has written two books.

Buy this Photo
Baskets lined the back wall for the silent auction.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Baskets lined the back wall for the silent auction.

Buy this Photo
Commissioner Willie Shaw gave the proclamation for Second Chance Last Opportunity to start the program.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Commissioner Willie Shaw gave the proclamation for Second Chance Last Opportunity to start the program.

Buy this Photo
Second Chance Last Opportunity was founded in 1995.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Second Chance Last Opportunity was founded in 1995.

Buy this Photo
Board Chairman David Goldman welcomed guests to the luncheon.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Board Chairman David Goldman welcomed guests to the luncheon.

Buy this Photo
Fall themed flowers decorated the tables.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Fall themed flowers decorated the tables.

Buy this Photo
Rev. Melvin Christian gave the invocation before lunch was served.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Rev. Melvin Christian gave the invocation before lunch was served.

Buy this Photo
Leroy Green introduced Founder and CEO April Glasco to the stage.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Leroy Green introduced Founder and CEO April Glasco to the stage.

Buy this Photo
The guests gave April Glasco a standing ovation when she walked on stage.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

The guests gave April Glasco a standing ovation when she walked on stage.

Buy this Photo
Founder and CEO April Glasco addresses the audience.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Founder and CEO April Glasco addresses the audience.

Buy this Photo
Marlon Boone gave a brief musical presentation while guests enjoyed their lunch.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Marlon Boone gave a brief musical presentation while guests enjoyed their lunch.

Buy this Photo
Mary Davis shared her story of working with April to change her life for the better.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Mary Davis shared her story of working with April to change her life for the better.

Buy this Photo
Antoinette Francis gave the "I am that I am" pledge.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Antoinette Francis gave the "I am that I am" pledge.

Buy this Photo
Share
The 23rd Share the Light Luncheon was held Oct. 25 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

For those who are ready to change their lives for the better, April Glasco is there for them. 

In 1995, April Glasco started her nonprofit, Second Chance Last Opportunity, which helps individuals gain confidence in themselves to achieve their dreams and live a productive life. 

The organization's 23rd annual Share the Light Luncheon was hosted Oct. 25 at Michael's On East. The program kept guests engaged throughout the luncheon, which started with a short cocktail hour and silent auction browsing. 

Then they were welcomed by Board Chair David Goldman, who started telling guests about the mission of Second Change Last Opportunity. 

Later in the program, Renee Hamad, who has been a friend of April Glasco's for the past 10 years, told a heartfelt story about how Glasco helped a man in need. The man asked Glasco for drugs, which she said she does not do, but instead, made him a hot bowl of soup. He had not eaten anything but an orange off a tree in three days. 

The honorees were celebrated at the end of the program. The Women of Purpose were Helen Dixon, Twyla James and Onie Mae Samuel, and the Share the Light Honorees were Sarah Kupiec and Rochelle Taylor Curley.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement