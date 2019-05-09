Second Chance Last Opportunity welcomes author Jane Pollak

The sun was shining brightly through the windows as guests enjoyed lunch May 9 — serving as a sort of natural metaphor for the organization the eventgoers were supporting.

Second Chance Last Opportunity is a Newtown-based nonprofit with the mission to “empower individuals in crisis by providing them with essential skills and tools so they can manage their lives more productively.” The organization's Jane Pollak Author Luncheon at Sarasota Yacht Club brought champions of SCLO together to hear Pollak speak about her recent memoir, “Too Much of Not Enough.”

Guests received lunch, a copy of the book (that they could get signed) and the chance to meet other people inspired by SCLO.