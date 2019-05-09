 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Author Jane Pollak and Chairwoman Lucy Hedrick

Second Chance Last Opportunity welcomes author Jane Pollak

Thursday, May 9, 2019 |

Author Jane Pollak and Chairwoman Lucy Hedrick

Buy this Photo
Dee Rivera and Vernice Harris

Thursday, May 9, 2019 |

Dee Rivera and Vernice Harris

Buy this Photo
Chairwoman Lucy Hedrick and SCLO CEO and Founder April Glasco

Thursday, May 9, 2019 |

Chairwoman Lucy Hedrick and SCLO CEO and Founder April Glasco

Buy this Photo
Linda Kuck and Diane Alexander

Thursday, May 9, 2019 |

Linda Kuck and Diane Alexander

Buy this Photo
Jean Loeffler, Sue Upton and Diane Miller

Thursday, May 9, 2019 |

Jean Loeffler, Sue Upton and Diane Miller

Buy this Photo
Linda Loewenstern, Jensy Richards and Melissa Woodworth

Thursday, May 9, 2019 |

Linda Loewenstern, Jensy Richards and Melissa Woodworth

Buy this Photo
Sandy Werft and Carolyn Fitzpatrick

Thursday, May 9, 2019 |

Sandy Werft and Carolyn Fitzpatrick

Buy this Photo
Donna Erickson and Clemmie Quandt

Thursday, May 9, 2019 |

Donna Erickson and Clemmie Quandt

Buy this Photo
Jane Pollak signs her book for guests.

Thursday, May 9, 2019 |

Jane Pollak signs her book for guests.

Buy this Photo
Maggie Romanes and Marcia Nalebuff

Thursday, May 9, 2019 |

Maggie Romanes and Marcia Nalebuff

Buy this Photo
The event attracted a little under 40 guests.

Thursday, May 9, 2019 |

The event attracted a little under 40 guests.

Buy this Photo
Jane Pollak is the author of “Too Much of Not Enough.”

Thursday, May 9, 2019 |

Jane Pollak is the author of “Too Much of Not Enough.”

Buy this Photo
Gary Heard, Alice Cooke and Steve White

Thursday, May 9, 2019 |

Gary Heard, Alice Cooke and Steve White

Buy this Photo
Chairwoman Lucy Hedrick welcomes guests.

Thursday, May 9, 2019 |

Chairwoman Lucy Hedrick welcomes guests.

Buy this Photo
Share
SCLO hosted the Jane Pollak Author Luncheon May 9 at Sarasota Yacht Club.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

The sun was shining brightly through the windows as guests enjoyed lunch May 9 — serving as a sort of natural metaphor for the organization the eventgoers were supporting.

Second Chance Last Opportunity is a Newtown-based nonprofit with the mission to “empower individuals in crisis by providing them with essential skills and tools so they can manage their lives more productively.” The organization's Jane Pollak Author Luncheon at Sarasota Yacht Club brought champions of SCLO together to hear Pollak speak about her recent memoir, “Too Much of Not Enough.”

Guests received lunch, a copy of the book (that they could get signed) and the chance to meet other people inspired by SCLO.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

Related Stories

Advertisement