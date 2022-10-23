 Skip to main content
Suzy Brenner leads the team from the starting line. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Second annual satellite walk makes strides against breast cancer

Suzy Brenner leads the team from the starting line. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Caitlyn Zaborowski and Sandra Smith from Secur-All Insurance.

Heather Gaus from the Turtle Coffee Bar serving hot coffee to walkers.

Donna Sharp Blaney and Mary Ann Brady working the registration table.

Susan Veshosky decorating the railing with pink breast cancer ribbons.

Pink ribbons and balloons decorate The Paradise Center for the breast cancer walk on Saturday.

The Paradise Center hosts a satellite breast cancer walk on Oct. 22 to support the American Cancer Association's main event in Nathan Benderson Park.

Pippa Miller sports a pink vest for breast cancer awareness.

Joe, Susan and Pippa Miller walk for a cause today.

Rosanna White shows her support for the second year. "Last year I walked, this year I'm a cheerleader," she said.

Captain of the Luffing Lassies Vilia Johnson takes a break from the water to use her land legs to support breast cancer awareness.

Connie DiMaggio and Pam Blevins decked out in pink at Saturday's breast cancer walk.

CEO Suzy Brenner wears wings.

Suzy Brenner hopes the walk will become an annual event.

Tim and Liz Zwartz, Alex Zappavigna and Erin Browne with Fitness Quest Physical Therapy.

Cindy Schatzle of Coldwell Banker offers a table full of goodies to walkers including Halloween candy and water bottles.

Irina LaRose, Donna Sharp Blaney and Suzy Brenner.

The Longboat Harbour crew: Barbara Bellamente, Pat Marshchke, Connie DiMaggio, Pam Blevins, Virginia Leon, Joann Holtzer and Darlene Sedlock.

John and Cathy Vinson

Suzy Brenner welcomes the walkers.

Walkers visit sponsor tables before the walk begins.

Keiko Wagner and Susan Ferrara

Walkers take off from The Paradise Center on a three-mile walk for breast cancer awareness.

About 60 walkers skipped the drive to Nathan Benderson Park and showed their support for breast cancer on Longboat Key instead.
The Paradise Center was looking pretty in pink on Oct. 22 to host its second breast cancer awareness walk. 

Last year, social distancing led Executive Director Suzy Brenner to start a satellite walk to coincide with the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event at Nathan Benderson Park. 

Brenner, along with the owner of Longboat Massage Liz Yerkes, co-captained the LBK Paradise Striders team.

About 60 Longboat Key residents arrived clad shades of pink from blush to fuchsia, ready to stride and socialize. They also raised more than $3,200 for the American Cancer Society. 

Vendors set up tables to hydrate, caffeinate and entertain the crowd. Heather Gaus, owner of the Turtle Coffee Bar, served piping-hot coffee to take the chill off a cool, windy morning. For the tea drinkers, Shelly Crouse served her signature bubble tea from The Thirsty Snail. 

Alex Zappavigna kept the crowd on their toes, rather on one foot, by demonstrating his light-up physical therapy game that helps balance and reaction times. Players had to hit the light that turned blue without letting their other foot touch the ground. 

There were also goodies galore. Each walker left with a bag filled with water bottles, tank tops, pink candles and, because it’s so close, Halloween candy.  

Brenner thanked the sponsors and led the team in a pair of pink butterfly wings around a 3-mile loop through the Longboat Key Club Harbourside Community and back to TPC. 

Following the walk, it was time to rest and get pampered. Yerkes and Debby Debile from Feel Good Yoga & Massage offered free table massages to breast cancer survivors. Others were asked to donate $1 per minute for the in-kind service. 

After an incredibly successful first year of fundraising and turnout for the LBK Paradise Striders team, no one from the main event objected to holding the satellite walk again. Brenner is hopeful that the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Longboat Key will become an annual event.

The Author: Lesley Dwyer

Lesley Dwyer is the community reporter for Longboat Key and a graduate of the University of South Florida. After earning a bachelor’s degree in professional and technical writing, she freelanced for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. Lesley has lived in the Sarasota area for over 25 years.

