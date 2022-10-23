Second annual satellite walk makes strides against breast cancer

The Paradise Center was looking pretty in pink on Oct. 22 to host its second breast cancer awareness walk.

Last year, social distancing led Executive Director Suzy Brenner to start a satellite walk to coincide with the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event at Nathan Benderson Park.

Brenner, along with the owner of Longboat Massage Liz Yerkes, co-captained the LBK Paradise Striders team.

About 60 Longboat Key residents arrived clad shades of pink from blush to fuchsia, ready to stride and socialize. They also raised more than $3,200 for the American Cancer Society.

Vendors set up tables to hydrate, caffeinate and entertain the crowd. Heather Gaus, owner of the Turtle Coffee Bar, served piping-hot coffee to take the chill off a cool, windy morning. For the tea drinkers, Shelly Crouse served her signature bubble tea from The Thirsty Snail.

Alex Zappavigna kept the crowd on their toes, rather on one foot, by demonstrating his light-up physical therapy game that helps balance and reaction times. Players had to hit the light that turned blue without letting their other foot touch the ground.

There were also goodies galore. Each walker left with a bag filled with water bottles, tank tops, pink candles and, because it’s so close, Halloween candy.

Brenner thanked the sponsors and led the team in a pair of pink butterfly wings around a 3-mile loop through the Longboat Key Club Harbourside Community and back to TPC.

Following the walk, it was time to rest and get pampered. Yerkes and Debby Debile from Feel Good Yoga & Massage offered free table massages to breast cancer survivors. Others were asked to donate $1 per minute for the in-kind service.

After an incredibly successful first year of fundraising and turnout for the LBK Paradise Striders team, no one from the main event objected to holding the satellite walk again. Brenner is hopeful that the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Longboat Key will become an annual event.