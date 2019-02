Seaplace residents celebrated musical legends Feb. 20.

Music enthusiasts gathered in the complex’s clubhouse for drinks and socializing, and at 7 p.m. the lights dimmed and it was show time.

Vocalist and cabaret performer Marcy Downey performed songs from her favorite musical legends on Wednesday evening.

Downey kicked off the show with “Copacabana” by Barry Manilow and continued with songs from The Rat Pack.