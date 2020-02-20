 Skip to main content
Attendees grabbed their name tags and headed to their street.

Seaplace residents host Mardi Gras party

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

Colette Peterson and Mary Del Pup

Sandy Endres, Mike Pariseau and June Heffel

Social committee members Mary Del Pup, Marge Nuzzo, Peggy Jelinek and resident Judy Dallas

Jim Brown serves up his dinner.

Barbara Castigilia, Andy Anderson and Ronda Montiminy

Gail and Tony Scire with Paul and Penny Gold

Paul and Penny Gold with Arthur and Marlene Silverman

Dozens of residents turned out for the party.

Masks galore decorated tables and faces

Sandy Endres and Jack Mueller

Residents toast to the evening.

Sherri and Harold Kaufman with Robin and Allan Zuckeman

Glen and Nancy Hjort with Dorothy and Jack Mueller

With plenty of food and drinks, the atmosphere was relaxed and fun.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

What’s purple, green and gold all over? 

Nearly everyone at the 2020 Seaplace Mardi Gras party on Feb. 19. Residents who attended were seated at tables named for famous streets of New Orleans, such as Bridge or Canal Street. Dozens packed into the condo association’s clubhouse for the evening.

“There’s always a nice turnout for this party,” Mary Del Pup said. 

After drinks and a classic Mardi Gras dinner including muffalettas and jambalaya, residents were treated to a concert as the sun set just outside. 

