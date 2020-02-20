Seaplace residents host Mardi Gras party

What’s purple, green and gold all over?

Nearly everyone at the 2020 Seaplace Mardi Gras party on Feb. 19. Residents who attended were seated at tables named for famous streets of New Orleans, such as Bridge or Canal Street. Dozens packed into the condo association’s clubhouse for the evening.

“There’s always a nice turnout for this party,” Mary Del Pup said.

After drinks and a classic Mardi Gras dinner including muffalettas and jambalaya, residents were treated to a concert as the sun set just outside.