Gloria Long and Eric Larson.

Seaplace residents enjoy cabaret show

Kathy and Bob Neudorfer.

Social committee members Sue Pariseau, Gloria Long, singer Marcy Downey and Mary Del Pup.

Social committee members Peggy Jelinek, Kathy Neudorfer and Marge Nuzzo.

Sherri and Harold Kaufman.

Gerri O'Connell, Ronda Montminy and Barbara Koetsier.

Vic and Bonnie Irelan and Andy Anderson.

Marcy Downey's music for the cabaret show.

Attendees watch Downey's performance.

Marcy Downey serenades the crowd.

Attendees swayed along to Downey's music.

Marcy Downey sang to the crowd.

Singer and show was a huge hit with residents.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Seaplace residents enjoyed an evening in their newly refurbished clubhouse with drinks, friendship and a sweet serenade. 

On Jan. 15, friends met up at the clubhouse to enjoy drinks and claim their seats before Marcy Downey took the stage. 

Downey, a singer who has performed for Seaplace residents before, had attendees swaying and singing along during her Flashback cabaret set. She built her performance from classics from the 60s and 70s, and every song drew positive reactions from the crowd, with many complimenting Downey's performance during the lulls. 

