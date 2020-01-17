Seaplace residents enjoy cabaret show

Seaplace residents enjoyed an evening in their newly refurbished clubhouse with drinks, friendship and a sweet serenade.

On Jan. 15, friends met up at the clubhouse to enjoy drinks and claim their seats before Marcy Downey took the stage.

Downey, a singer who has performed for Seaplace residents before, had attendees swaying and singing along during her Flashback cabaret set. She built her performance from classics from the 60s and 70s, and every song drew positive reactions from the crowd, with many complimenting Downey's performance during the lulls.