 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Delaney Cotton and Nathalie Diener

Seaplace celebrates the holidays on Longboat Key

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 |

Delaney Cotton and Nathalie Diener

The table was set with plenty of food and decorated with rosemary.

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 |

The table was set with plenty of food and decorated with rosemary.

Gale Hilburg, Sandy Endres and Sandy Rauso

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 |

Gale Hilburg, Sandy Endres and Sandy Rauso

The dessert table was decorated with a menorah.

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 |

The dessert table was decorated with a menorah.

Dottie Pirolli and Dottie Mueller

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 |

Dottie Pirolli and Dottie Mueller

Kathy and Bob Neudorfer

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 |

Kathy and Bob Neudorfer

Judy Achre and Ronda Montminy

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 |

Judy Achre and Ronda Montminy

Association president Susan Pariseau, organizer June Hessel and manager Wendy Cichowski

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 |

Association president Susan Pariseau, organizer June Hessel and manager Wendy Cichowski

Attendees took their plates outside to eat by the water.

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 |

Attendees took their plates outside to eat by the water.

Barbara Michikin and Gladys Shapiro

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 |

Barbara Michikin and Gladys Shapiro

Marilyn Watsey and Betty Curry

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 |

Marilyn Watsey and Betty Curry

Bryan Goodman, Chris Goodman and Harold Kaufman

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 |

Bryan Goodman, Chris Goodman and Harold Kaufman

Eric Larsen and mom Gloria Long

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 |

Eric Larsen and mom Gloria Long

Sofia Golembeske, Kevin Sweitzer, Joesphine Severino and Andrew Golembeske

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 |

Sofia Golembeske, Kevin Sweitzer, Joesphine Severino and Andrew Golembeske

Alan Zuckerman, Robin Zuckerman, Penny Gold and Paul Gold

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 |

Alan Zuckerman, Robin Zuckerman, Penny Gold and Paul Gold

Share
The condo association has recently gotten back into hosting parties.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

After a two-year break, the residents of Seaplace were more than ready for a holiday party. About 100 guests attended the association's gathering on Dec. 15 for the first Christmas get-together since 2019. 

The clubhouse was stocked with treats and sweets for the evening, but many attendees took the opportunity to watch the sunset before going in for food. Residents greeted friends they hadn't seen in a spell and introduced visitors to the party. Plates were carried outside to tables by the Gulf of Mexico, while some stayed inside. Christmas and Hanukkah decorations decked the halls, too. 

Seaplace took a long break from condo-wide parties during the pandemic but plans to get back into the swing of things in the new year with a Valentine's Day party and others. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement