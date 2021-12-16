Seaplace celebrates the holidays on Longboat Key

After a two-year break, the residents of Seaplace were more than ready for a holiday party. About 100 guests attended the association's gathering on Dec. 15 for the first Christmas get-together since 2019.

The clubhouse was stocked with treats and sweets for the evening, but many attendees took the opportunity to watch the sunset before going in for food. Residents greeted friends they hadn't seen in a spell and introduced visitors to the party. Plates were carried outside to tables by the Gulf of Mexico, while some stayed inside. Christmas and Hanukkah decorations decked the halls, too.

Seaplace took a long break from condo-wide parties during the pandemic but plans to get back into the swing of things in the new year with a Valentine's Day party and others.