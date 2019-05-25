Seafood and Music Festival hits St. Armands

The smell of seafood and the sound of jazz were present as Sarasota community members arrived on St. Armands on Saturday for the 3rd Annual St. Armands Seafood and Music Festival.

The event, which is hosted by the Humane Society of Sarasota County, allows Sarasota residents and guests the chance to mill through various vendors and enjoy myriad seafoods all while listening to live music.

Guests sipped on fruity drinks while visiting different local and regional seafood vendors to make up their full meal. After their bellies were full, patrons could buy art pieces, jewelry, swings or tables made from surfboards.

Music spanning jazz to caribbean was played throughout the three-day event.