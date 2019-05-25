 Skip to main content
Guest had a variety of seafood options.

Seafood and Music Festival hits St. Armands

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Mariah, Manny and Francis Colon were all matching in yellow.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Pay and Carey Bayer

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Bailey's Concessions served a variety of options.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Ingrid and Rainer Fruechtuicht

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Randy and Ali Centofante took a break from shopping.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Jennifer and Caleb Kaufman took time off from shopping to dance.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Chris Brown, Kendra Adamczyk, Mia Louis and Alex Guerreiro enjoyed their drinks.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Various bands played throughout the weekend.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Megan Massacci brought her dog Romeo out for some fun in the sun.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

One booth served up free tea samples.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Carmen and Orlando Martinez

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Ivy Hummon and Chuck Bates took a break from the heat.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

The Humane Society of Sarasota County hosted the event.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

The smell of seafood and the sound of jazz were present as Sarasota community members arrived on St. Armands on Saturday for the 3rd Annual St. Armands Seafood and Music Festival. 

The event, which is hosted by the Humane Society of Sarasota County, allows Sarasota residents and guests the chance to mill through various vendors and enjoy myriad seafoods all while listening to live music. 

Guests sipped on fruity drinks while visiting different local and regional seafood vendors to make up their full meal. After their bellies were full, patrons could buy art pieces, jewelry, swings or tables made from surfboards. 

Music spanning jazz to caribbean was played throughout the three-day event. 

