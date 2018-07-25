Sea Sleuths search Sarasota Bay

A short downpour couldn’t keep the sea sleuths from exploring Sarasota Bay July 25.

The campers, who are entering sixth through eighth grade, are spending the week like scientists to discover the biodiversity of the bay.

On Wednesday morning, campers stepped into the bay with dipping nets and buckets to see what kind of marine life they could find. Campers skimmed the bottom of the bay with dipping nets and found various marine life, including crabs and shrimp.