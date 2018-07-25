 Skip to main content
Jillian Christie checks her net for marine life.

Sea Sleuths search Sarasota Bay

Elliott Benson is all smiles as he shows his friends what he found while skimming Sarasota Bay.

Erin Griffin checks her net after dipping it in the water.

Tripp Rolle and Elliott Benson inspect their nets in search of marine life.

Harmony and Anniston Boyanton work together to find marine life.

Amaury Bernard walks the water of Sarasota Bay during Sea Sleuths camp.

Jillian Christie and Phoebe Bradburn work together to find marine life.

Destiny Wiese dumps the contents of her net back in Sarasota Bay as rain begins to pour.

Isaac Warren checks his net for marine life.

Amaury Bernard, Elliott Benson and Tripp Rolle work together to find sea critters.

Anniston Boyanton checks her net for marine life.

Anna Muranska dips her net in Sarasota Bay.

Phoebe Bradburn empties her net into Sarasota Bay after checking it for marine life.

Campers braved the rain July 25 to explore the water and search for marine life.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

A short downpour couldn’t keep the sea sleuths from exploring Sarasota Bay July 25.

The campers, who are entering sixth through eighth grade, are spending the week like scientists to discover the biodiversity of the bay.

On Wednesday morning, campers stepped into the bay with dipping nets and buckets to see what kind of marine life they could find. Campers skimmed the bottom of the bay with dipping nets and found various marine life, including crabs and shrimp.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

