September: Scott Veix captured this photo after Hurricane Irma dropped the top of a Cook pine, giving an up-close look at something not normally seen in Braden Woods.

Scroll through your monthly weather and nature photo contest winners for Fall

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

September: Phil Stone photographed this “delightful family portrait” of a black skimmer family at Lido Beach.

September: Katie Hipsher captured this image at Siesta Key Beach just before a thunderstorm at sunset.

October: Gordon Silver photographed this thunderstorm approaching the Shoppes at University Center, at University Parkway and Interstate 75.

October: Nancy Jordan captured birds flying across the beach on Siesta Key at sunset.

October: Don Judd photographed this sunset from Longboat Key.

See your September, October and November winners here!
by: Observer Staff

Here are our monthly weather and nature photo contest winners for September, October and November! You also can keep track of the weekly winning weather photos on our Facebook page. We receive so many beautiful photos from our readers every day. Thanks for sharing your images with us and with your fellow Observer readers!

Each week, we choose one of your nature or weather photos to run on our weather page. Each weekly winner is entered into a monthly contest for a $25 gift card, and those winners' photos are displayed here.

One grand prize winner will receive a $2,500 flooring makeover from Manasota Flooring Inc. (The grand prize winner must own a home in Sarasota County or Manatee County.) 

Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos!

See the gallery of winners from June, July and August here.

