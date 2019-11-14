 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jessica Hays and Sidney Turner chat at the tent.

Scramble for SPARCC raises money for local organization

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Jessica Hays and Sidney Turner chat at the tent.

Buy this Photo
Becky Smothers chooses a raffle ticket from Annette Seibert.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Becky Smothers chooses a raffle ticket from Annette Seibert.

Buy this Photo
Jan Van Iten and Carol Westwood sign participants in to the event.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Jan Van Iten and Carol Westwood sign participants in to the event.

Buy this Photo
Katie Moulton, Laurie Zollinger, Jen Horvit and Amy Ouderkirk with their purple SPARCC-themed golf carts behind them.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Katie Moulton, Laurie Zollinger, Jen Horvit and Amy Ouderkirk with their purple SPARCC-themed golf carts behind them.

Buy this Photo

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Buy this Photo
Sidney Turner and Kelly Baldwin.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Sidney Turner and Kelly Baldwin.

Buy this Photo
The sign-in table.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

The sign-in table.

Buy this Photo
Golfers come off the putting green to get ready to start their games.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Golfers come off the putting green to get ready to start their games.

Buy this Photo
Josh Wade, Steve Dillenbeck and Lee Eure.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Josh Wade, Steve Dillenbeck and Lee Eure.

Buy this Photo
Maryanne Pisani and Annette Seibert sell raffle tickets.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Maryanne Pisani and Annette Seibert sell raffle tickets.

Buy this Photo
Golfers hit the putting green before hitting the links for real.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Golfers hit the putting green before hitting the links for real.

Buy this Photo
Mary Ellen Mancini serves up bloody marys.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Mary Ellen Mancini serves up bloody marys.

Buy this Photo
Auxiliary president Sandy Keir, CEO Jessica Hays and event co-chair Loretta Visconti.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Auxiliary president Sandy Keir, CEO Jessica Hays and event co-chair Loretta Visconti.

Buy this Photo
Event co-chair Sandy Fulkerson and past president Linda Bergen.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Event co-chair Sandy Fulkerson and past president Linda Bergen.

Buy this Photo
A ring toss game to win bottles of wine and spirits awaits the participants post-golf.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

A ring toss game to win bottles of wine and spirits awaits the participants post-golf.

Buy this Photo
Ning Qin poses with the rings to be tossed.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Ning Qin poses with the rings to be tossed.

Buy this Photo
A few of the many raffle items await their new owners.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

A few of the many raffle items await their new owners.

Buy this Photo
Share
The golf event brought in money for domestic and sexual violence survivors.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Sarasota’s Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) Foundation held their Scramble for SPARCC event on Thursday, Nov. 14. 

All proceeds from the event will go towards SPARCC’s efforts to serve survivors of domestic and sexual violence in the community. Raffle items including golf gear, artwork and wine were available to be won post-tournament. 

Golfers bought raffle tickets, sipped bloody marys and mingled before the tee time rolled around. A long line of golf carts prepared to take supporters of SPARCC out onto the course. After the round finished, participants would gather in the Harbourside Dining Room to see if their raffle tickets were lucky and continue to mingle and learn about SPARCC’s mission. 

Related Stories

Advertisement