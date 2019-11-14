Scramble for SPARCC raises money for local organization

Sarasota’s Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) Foundation held their Scramble for SPARCC event on Thursday, Nov. 14.

All proceeds from the event will go towards SPARCC’s efforts to serve survivors of domestic and sexual violence in the community. Raffle items including golf gear, artwork and wine were available to be won post-tournament.

Golfers bought raffle tickets, sipped bloody marys and mingled before the tee time rolled around. A long line of golf carts prepared to take supporters of SPARCC out onto the course. After the round finished, participants would gather in the Harbourside Dining Room to see if their raffle tickets were lucky and continue to mingle and learn about SPARCC’s mission.