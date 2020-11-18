 Skip to main content
Jessica Hays, Whitney Sale, Mary Ellen Mancini, Andee Luther and Nancy Raymond

Scramble for SPARCC gets golfers swinging for support

A silent auction table was available for players to bid on items including a pumpkin filled with succulents.

Bonnie Van Overbeke and Sandy Keir gathered money for the 50/50 helicopter ball drop.

Jan Van Iten and Carol Westwood

Barbara Kiefer and Marie Watts

Bonnie Van Overbeke accepts 50/50 money from Lynne Koy.

Lynne Koy

Jan Horvat, Kathy Himan, Katie Moulton and Amy Ouderkirk

Lee Eure and Bill Walsh

Sandy Keir and Jessica Hays cross paths before the golf started.

A small fleet of golf carts awaited the shotgun start.

Marty and Mike Gervasi

Event chair Sandy Fulkerson and CEO and President Jessica Hays

SPARCC hosted its annual golf tournament at the Harbourside Golf Course.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Sarasota’s Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) hosted its annual golf tournament at the Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside Golf Course on Nov. 16, drawing more than 100 participants and supporters.

Instead of a buffet lunch, golfers grabbed boxed lunches and ate in their carts before hitting the course. In addition to the team format scrambles golf competition, there was a closest to the pin contest, longest drive contest and a contest to see who could hit a rubber duck the farthest (director of golf Terry O’Hara hit one 37 yards before the day began). 

“It’s a beautiful day to do good things,” CEO and President Jessica Hays said. “We’re making the best of a different year and you are making a difference for those we serve.” 

All funds raised from the golf tournament and raffle items will go towards funding SPARCC’s programs, which serve survivors of domestic and sexual violence. 

“As you can imagine, it’s been a difficult year for fundraising, so we thank you all for your generosity,” auxiliary president Sandy Keir said. 

Last year, the event brought in   $15,357.15 for SPARCC, said communications manager Ning Qin.

 

