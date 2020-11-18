Scramble for SPARCC gets golfers swinging for support

Sarasota’s Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) hosted its annual golf tournament at the Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside Golf Course on Nov. 16, drawing more than 100 participants and supporters.

Instead of a buffet lunch, golfers grabbed boxed lunches and ate in their carts before hitting the course. In addition to the team format scrambles golf competition, there was a closest to the pin contest, longest drive contest and a contest to see who could hit a rubber duck the farthest (director of golf Terry O’Hara hit one 37 yards before the day began).

“It’s a beautiful day to do good things,” CEO and President Jessica Hays said. “We’re making the best of a different year and you are making a difference for those we serve.”

All funds raised from the golf tournament and raffle items will go towards funding SPARCC’s programs, which serve survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

“As you can imagine, it’s been a difficult year for fundraising, so we thank you all for your generosity,” auxiliary president Sandy Keir said.

Last year, the event brought in $15,357.15 for SPARCC, said communications manager Ning Qin.