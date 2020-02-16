 Skip to main content
Jono Miller, Justin Bloom and Julie Morris

Scallopalooza, It's Clamtastic! sees largest-ever crowd

Jono Miller, Justin Bloom and Julie Morris

Debbie Orth, Cheril McGinnis and Linda Neidert

Debbie Orth, Cheril McGinnis and Linda Neidert

Katie Fogarty, Karen Labarbera and Margie Ploense

Katie Fogarty, Karen Labarbera and Margie Ploense

Paul and Sharon Saatsoglou get their pictures taken with TapSnap.

Paul and Sharon Saatsoglou get their pictures taken with TapSnap.

Programming director Ronda Ryan and chairman emeritus Rusty Chinnis

Programming director Ronda Ryan and chairman emeritus Rusty Chinnis

Tom and Scott Suplee

Tom and Scott Suplee

Attendees discuss the auction items

Attendees discuss the auction items

Brian Jung and Ronda Ryan

Brian Jung and Ronda Ryan

Sarasota Bay Watch water bottles were given away at the event

Sarasota Bay Watch water bottles were given away at the event

Paintings by Dante Ferraro were available as auction items.

Paintings by Dante Ferraro were available as auction items.

Cynthia Collawn and Tricia Arslaner look at auction items.

Cynthia Collawn and Tricia Arslaner look at auction items.

Kathy Dyer, Cynthia Collawn and Tricia Arslaner

Kathy Dyer, Cynthia Collawn and Tricia Arslaner

John Ryan, Alison Albee and Scott Moore

John Ryan, Alison Albee and Scott Moore

Attendees gathered for dinner.

Attendees gathered for dinner.

Attendees sign in for Scallopalooza 2020.

Attendees sign in for Scallopalooza 2020.

Tables were decorated with understated marine-themed trinkets.

Tables were decorated with understated marine-themed trinkets.

Attendees could bet on dozens of packages.

Attendees could bet on dozens of packages.

Heather and Devin Sanderson

Heather and Devin Sanderson

Barbara Lausche and Jose Antonio Garnham

Barbara Lausche and Jose Antonio Garnham

Daniel Ryan and Leslie Holloway

Daniel Ryan and Leslie Holloway

Jay Leverone, Charlie Hunsicker and Dave Sanford

Jay Leverone, Charlie Hunsicker and Dave Sanford

Jeffrey and Esther Schaefer with Gigi Kovach

Jeffrey and Esther Schaefer with Gigi Kovach

Carol and Peter Guymer with Ordway and John McManus

Carol and Peter Guymer with Ordway and John McManus

Ryan Nichols and Molly Burness

Ryan Nichols and Molly Burness

Justin Lee, Heather Wrigley, Jaime Lee and Clint Wrigley

Justin Lee, Heather Wrigley, Jaime Lee and Clint Wrigley

The Sarasota Bay Watch's premier fundraiser saw a huge boost from a bigger venue.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Sarasota Bay Watch hosted its 10th-ever Scallopalooza, It's Clamtastic! on Feb. 15 with a sold-out crowd. 

This rendition of the fundraiser took place about 17 months after the previous one, but the attendance at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota, a new and bigger venue for Scallopalooza, far outdid any previous event. More than 420 people attended to bet on auction items, try their luck at raffle prizes, enjoy dinner and hear about the Sarasota Bay Watch's work to keep the bay healthy. 

"All the money raised tonight goes to clam and shellfish restoration," programming director Ronda Ryan said. 

Organizers of the event wanted to hold it during peak season this year, when more people are in the area and able to come to the event.

The event had been gaining popularity in recent years as more people learned about the Sarasota Bay Watch and its mission to help keep Sarasota Bay healthy and restore its shellfish population.

Red tide blooms have devastated the species' population in the area, and clams and scallops are vital to filtering the water and keeping it healthy. Sarasota Bay Watch hopes to put a million clams into Sarasota Bay in 2020. The money raised at Scallopalooza stays within in the organization.  

At the 2020 Scallopalooza, attendees heard from board member Brian Jung, founding member John Ryan and participated in the Sea of Blue, when attendees wave blue envelopes of donations for the organization. 

 

