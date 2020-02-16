Scallopalooza, It's Clamtastic! sees largest-ever crowd

The Sarasota Bay Watch hosted its 10th-ever Scallopalooza, It's Clamtastic! on Feb. 15 with a sold-out crowd.

This rendition of the fundraiser took place about 17 months after the previous one, but the attendance at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota, a new and bigger venue for Scallopalooza, far outdid any previous event. More than 420 people attended to bet on auction items, try their luck at raffle prizes, enjoy dinner and hear about the Sarasota Bay Watch's work to keep the bay healthy.

"All the money raised tonight goes to clam and shellfish restoration," programming director Ronda Ryan said.

Organizers of the event wanted to hold it during peak season this year, when more people are in the area and able to come to the event.

The event had been gaining popularity in recent years as more people learned about the Sarasota Bay Watch and its mission to help keep Sarasota Bay healthy and restore its shellfish population.

Red tide blooms have devastated the species' population in the area, and clams and scallops are vital to filtering the water and keeping it healthy. Sarasota Bay Watch hopes to put a million clams into Sarasota Bay in 2020. The money raised at Scallopalooza stays within in the organization.

At the 2020 Scallopalooza, attendees heard from board member Brian Jung, founding member John Ryan and participated in the Sea of Blue, when attendees wave blue envelopes of donations for the organization.