Savor the Sounds hosts band Kettle of Fish on Longboat Key

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce's Savor the Sounds concert got attendees into a fine Kettle of Fish on Feb. 19 as the rock and blues band lit up the night. The second iteration of the Town Center Green concert series had a strong showing, thanks in part to the draw of its performers.

More than 100 people attended the concert, which was more than in January. Though the evening got chilly as the sun dipped down, the weather was much better than the previous month, which kept some potential concertgoers away. This time, the VIP tables were full with charcuterie boards, vases of flowers and trays of sandwiches, while those in general seating enjoyed their picnics. Several groups balanced plates of food on their knees while sitting in lawn chairs.

Kettle of Fish opened to an excited crowd. The Southwest Florida-based band has toured the country playing what they call "festiblues," a mash-up of blues, soul and funk that's meant to get big crowds moving. As the concert wound on, dance parties popped up on the edges of the crowd.