 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Tanya Barkley-Graham, Paul Beard and Gilda Naranjo

Savor the Sounds hosts band Kettle of Fish on Longboat Key

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Tanya Barkley-Graham, Paul Beard and Gilda Naranjo

Kristin and Christiaan Fourie helped set up shop at the WrightWay table.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Kristin and Christiaan Fourie helped set up shop at the WrightWay table.

A charcuterie board was the star of the show at WrightWay Emergency Services' table.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

A charcuterie board was the star of the show at WrightWay Emergency Services' table.

Karen Talty and Marion Schmoellinger

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Karen Talty and Marion Schmoellinger

The Krohn family set up their VIP tables with settings for everyone.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

The Krohn family set up their VIP tables with settings for everyone.

Irina LaRose fastens a band on an attendee at the entrance.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Irina LaRose fastens a band on an attendee at the entrance.

Amy Morgan and Suzy Brenner sold drinks during the show.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Amy Morgan and Suzy Brenner sold drinks during the show.

Sheila White and Jerry Toner

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Sheila White and Jerry Toner

Laney Pitt, Dale and Carol Hudson and David Pitt

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Laney Pitt, Dale and Carol Hudson and David Pitt

Miriam and Mike Russell balanced picnic plates on their laps.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Miriam and Mike Russell balanced picnic plates on their laps.

Reue Shannon, Penny Briggs and Shaun Shannon

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Reue Shannon, Penny Briggs and Shaun Shannon

Susan Phillips set her table with plenty of sandwiches.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Susan Phillips set her table with plenty of sandwiches.

More than 100 people attended the concert.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

More than 100 people attended the concert.

Dana Lawrence, frontman for Kettle of Fish, gets the concert started.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Dana Lawrence, frontman for Kettle of Fish, gets the concert started.

Kettle of Fish got the crowd dancing during the show.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Kettle of Fish got the crowd dancing during the show.

Conrad Panza, Eileen Panza and Neil Avison

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Conrad Panza, Eileen Panza and Neil Avison

Margie DeSoto and Peggy Kessler

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Margie DeSoto and Peggy Kessler

At the Michael Saunders and Company tent, multiple charcuterie boards were ripe for the picking.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

At the Michael Saunders and Company tent, multiple charcuterie boards were ripe for the picking.

Jana Snaselova, Christine Green and Stewart Green

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Jana Snaselova, Christine Green and Stewart Green

Share
The second concert, held at Town Center Green, was held with bigger crowds and better weather.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce's Savor the Sounds concert got attendees into a fine Kettle of Fish on Feb. 19 as the rock and blues band lit up the night. The second iteration of the Town Center Green concert series had a strong showing, thanks in part to the draw of its performers. 

More than 100 people attended the concert, which was more than in January. Though the evening got chilly as the sun dipped down, the weather was much better than the previous month, which kept some potential concertgoers away. This time, the VIP tables were full with charcuterie boards, vases of flowers and trays of sandwiches, while those in general seating enjoyed their picnics. Several groups balanced plates of food on their knees while sitting in lawn chairs. 

Kettle of Fish opened to an excited crowd. The Southwest Florida-based band has toured  the country playing what they call "festiblues," a mash-up of blues, soul and funk that's meant to get big crowds moving. As the concert wound on, dance parties popped up on the edges of the crowd. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement