Saving lives and saving seats

The first of an annual event, there wasn’t an empty seat in the ballroom.

With emergency vehicles, helicopters, medical professionals in uniform and a few pieces of medical equipment, the inside of the Ritz-Carlton was transformed into a glamorous hospital on Jan. 13.

The first annual Hospital Gala was held at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. The event brought together both those who work in the healthcare industry and supporters of continuing to strengthen Sarasota’s healthcare industry.

For the evening, guests were able to partake in a few activities, including a photo booth with hospital themed props, a close-to-lifesize game of Operation and a paddle raise. Proceeds from the paddle raise will go towards buying new hospital equipment, such transport monitors, rapid infusers and blanket warmers.