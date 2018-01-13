 Skip to main content
Co-chairs: Jill Ramsey, Ariane Dart, Beverly and Bob Bartner

Saving lives and saving seats

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018

Co-chairs: Jill Ramsey, Ariane Dart, Beverly and Bob Bartner

Mason Ayers, SMHF president and David Verinder, SMH president and CEO

Mason Ayers, SMHF president and David Verinder, SMH president and CEO

The ballroom of The Ritz-Carlton was decorated and lit up for The Hospital Gala on Jan. 13.

The ballroom of The Ritz-Carlton was decorated and lit up for The Hospital Gala on Jan. 13.

Phil and Julie Delaney

Phil and Julie Delaney

Besty Garner Wyant, Dottie and Robert Baer Garner, and David Beckett

Besty Garner Wyant, Dottie and Robert Baer Garner, and David Beckett

Toy fire trucks and other emergency vehicles adorned tables throughout the event.

Toy fire trucks and other emergency vehicles adorned tables throughout the event.

Scott and Jill Ramsey, Beverly and Bob Bartner

Scott and Jill Ramsey, Beverly and Bob Bartner

Sarah and Taylor Karp

Sarah and Taylor Karp

Charlie Ann Syprett and Ron and Rita Greenbaum

Charlie Ann Syprett and Ron and Rita Greenbaum

Bonnie and Bill Chapman, Peggy and Arthur Wood, and Dick Johnson

Bonnie and Bill Chapman, Peggy and Arthur Wood, and Dick Johnson

Lisa and Dr. Charles Loewe

Lisa and Dr. Charles Loewe

Besty Garner Wyant and Dottie Baer Garner

Besty Garner Wyant and Dottie Baer Garner

Dr. Russell and Susan Samson

Dr. Russell and Susan Samson

Dr Charles Loewe, Charlie Ann and Jim Syprett

Dr Charles Loewe, Charlie Ann and Jim Syprett

Pam and Rick Brown

Pam and Rick Brown

Steve and Inna Snyder

Steve and Inna Snyder

Drs. Karen Hamad and Jon Yenari

Drs. Karen Hamad and Jon Yenari

Arther and Peggy Wood

Arther and Peggy Wood

Priscilla and Larry Mitchell

Priscilla and Larry Mitchell

Flora Major, Dottie Baer Garner, Susan Samson, and BJ Creighton

Flora Major, Dottie Baer Garner, Susan Samson, and BJ Creighton

Arthur Wood and Margaret Wise

Arthur Wood and Margaret Wise

Stevan and Taylor Collins

Stevan and Taylor Collins

Ali and Hala Alrani

Ali and Hala Alrani

Monica and David Verinder and Hala and Ali Alrani

Monica and David Verinder and Hala and Ali Alrani

Monica and David Verinder

Monica and David Verinder

Mike Huey, Todd Steinbly, Allison Mawhinney, Jessica Love and Ty Jackson

Mike Huey, Todd Steinbly, Allison Mawhinney, Jessica Love and Ty Jackson

A program and paddle for the paddle raise was placed on each attendee's chair.

A program and paddle for the paddle raise was placed on each attendee's chair.

Each table had a centerpiece made of roses to look like a landing pad topped with a helicopter.

Each table had a centerpiece made of roses to look like a landing pad topped with a helicopter.

A metal helicopter was the centerpiece of each table.

A metal helicopter was the centerpiece of each table.

Guests were able to choose from a variety of props to use for the photo booth.

Guests were able to choose from a variety of props to use for the photo booth.

Maria DeCarlo and Aaron Diller pose for a photo at the photo booth.

Maria DeCarlo and Aaron Diller pose for a photo at the photo booth.

Props for the photo booth included the theme of emergency personnel.

Props for the photo booth included the theme of emergency personnel.

Scott Coyne, Susan Tucker, Giliane Rosenberger and Jesse Morse

Scott Coyne, Susan Tucker, Giliane Rosenberger and Jesse Morse

Peggy Medeiros and Jim Meister

Peggy Medeiros and Jim Meister

Eric and Coryn Currie

Eric and Coryn Currie

Kathleen and Van Mitchell, Rita and Jim Cacini, Beth and Jerry Siminski and Dina and Brett Johnston.

Kathleen and Van Mitchell, Rita and Jim Cacini, Beth and Jerry Siminski and Dina and Brett Johnston.

A close to life-size game of Operation was in the hallway for guests to play.

A close to life-size game of Operation was in the hallway for guests to play.

Stephen and Bridget Kennedy

Stephen and Bridget Kennedy

Co-chairwoman Ariane Dart gives a welcome speech.

Co-chairwoman Ariane Dart gives a welcome speech.

David Verinder, SMH president and CEO, gives a welcome speech.

David Verinder, SMH president and CEO, gives a welcome speech.

Mason Ayres, SMHF president, gives Phil Delaney, vice chairmain of the Florida Northern Trust, an award to thank them for their sponsorship.

Mason Ayres, SMHF president, gives Phil Delaney, vice chairmain of the Florida Northern Trust, an award to thank them for their sponsorship.

First annual Hospital Gala becomes a sold out event.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The first of an annual event, there wasn’t an empty seat in the ballroom.

With emergency vehicles, helicopters, medical professionals in uniform and a few pieces of medical equipment, the inside of the Ritz-Carlton was transformed into a glamorous hospital on Jan. 13.

The first annual Hospital Gala was held at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. The event brought together both those who work in the healthcare industry and supporters of continuing to strengthen Sarasota’s healthcare industry.

For the evening, guests were able to partake in a few activities, including a photo booth with hospital themed props, a close-to-lifesize game of Operation and a paddle raise. Proceeds from the paddle raise will go towards buying new hospital equipment, such transport monitors, rapid infusers and blanket warmers.

