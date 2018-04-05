 Skip to main content
Event chairwoman Lisa Hartmann and Save Our Seabirds CEO David Pilston

Save Our Seabirds supporters flock for Sunset Soiree

Event chairwoman Lisa Hartmann and Save Our Seabirds CEO David Pilston

Easterseals Happiness House provided painted bird houses in support of the event.

Jack and Nancy Rozance

Jack and Nancy Rozance

Susan Settle and Kris Berg

Susan Settle and Kris Berg

Cecy and Steve Siegler, Cheri Starn and Joan Ferguson

Cecy and Steve Siegler, Cheri Starn and Joan Ferguson

Jonathan Handle holds Nova, a bird from Save Our Seabirds.

Jonathan Handle holds Nova, a bird from Save Our Seabirds.

Danielle Gladding and Silvanna Medina

Danielle Gladding and Silvanna Medina

During the cocktail hours, guests bid on various silent auction items.

During the cocktail hours, guests bid on various silent auction items.

Steven and Lindsay Farley

Steven and Lindsay Farley

Andrew Lynn, Gail and Ravi Ghai and Aungu Lynn

Andrew Lynn, Gail and Ravi Ghai and Aungu Lynn

Poonam Maini and Ritu and Harry Anand

Poonam Maini and Ritu and Harry Anand

Cynthia Craig and Bob and Beth Scheible

Cynthia Craig and Bob and Beth Scheible

Dave and Ellen Levine

Dave and Ellen Levine

Tacy Telego, Beverly Henry and Cherie Gorenstein

Tacy Telego, Beverly Henry and Cherie Gorenstein

Each water glass was topped with a bird to go with the theme of the evening.

Each water glass was topped with a bird to go with the theme of the evening.

Knut and Gunilla Imshaug and Robert Gaglio

Knut and Gunilla Imshaug and Robert Gaglio

Linda and Mel Rhinelander and Mike and Jaleigh White

Linda and Mel Rhinelander and Mike and Jaleigh White

Tara Morningstar holds Muad’inb

Tara Morningstar holds Muad’inb

Chris Wetzig and Jaya Brossard

Chris Wetzig and Jaya Brossard

The 7th annual fundraiser took place April 5 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Bird enthusiasts flocked together April 5.

Save Our Seabirds supporters gathered at Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens Thursday evening for the 7th annual Sunset Soirée.

At the sun began to set, attendees gathered outside for a cocktail hour complete with live music, bird meet and greets and a silent auction with items such as a tour for two of The Lemur Conservation Foundation and a Longboat weekend with a stay at the Wicker Inn.

Following the cocktail hour, guests moved inside for dinner and a presentation about Save Our Seabirds, which aims to rescue, rehabilitate and release birds while educating the public.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

