Save Our Seabirds supporters flock for Sunset Soiree

Bird enthusiasts flocked together April 5.

Save Our Seabirds supporters gathered at Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens Thursday evening for the 7th annual Sunset Soirée.

At the sun began to set, attendees gathered outside for a cocktail hour complete with live music, bird meet and greets and a silent auction with items such as a tour for two of The Lemur Conservation Foundation and a Longboat weekend with a stay at the Wicker Inn.

Following the cocktail hour, guests moved inside for dinner and a presentation about Save Our Seabirds, which aims to rescue, rehabilitate and release birds while educating the public.