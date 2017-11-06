Save our Seabirds sings donors' praises

Save our Seabirds found a way to thank those who took a chance on the organization Nov. 6.

Donors of the organization gathered at the home of Bill and Carolyn Firth for an annual donor appreciation event. In the past, donors have attended a luncheon at Sarasota Yacht Club, but this year, donors got a change of pace.

For the first time, donors attended “ABBA by the Bay.” As the sun finished setting on Roberts Bay, The Qol Quartet performed covers from the famous band following cocktails, including wine from Seabirds Vineyards, and a Lilly Pulitzer fashion show.

Save our Seabirds CEO David Pilston spoke to the crowd and thanked them for advancing the organization’s mission, which is to rescue, rehabilitate and release sick and injured birds and educate the public. He explained that without them, they wouldn’t have been able to answer 4,000 rescue calls in the last year or help hundreds of baby birds, among other accomplishments.



