Event hosts Carolyn and Bill Firth

Save our Seabirds sings donors' praises

Event hosts Carolyn and Bill Firth

Ester Pilston and Save Our Seabirds CEO David Pilston

Ester Pilston and Save Our Seabirds CEO David Pilston

Tina Gelmisi and Helen Smith

Tina Gelmisi and Helen Smith

Carolyn Firth with Danielle and Nick Gladding

Carolyn Firth with Danielle and Nick Gladding

Dana Leworthy and Holly Forrester

Dana Leworthy and Holly Forrester

Steven Anderson and Ester Pilston

Steven Anderson and Ester Pilston

Rich and Betty Ritter

Rich and Betty Ritter

Walter and Polly Stark and Marilyn and Iva Kushen

Walter and Polly Stark and Marilyn and Iva Kushen

Lee and Jenny Duffey and Ginger Mermin

Lee and Jenny Duffey and Ginger Mermin

Janet Arena, Lisa Hartmann, Ann Anderson and Gunilla Imshaug

Janet Arena, Lisa Hartmann, Ann Anderson and Gunilla Imshaug

Bill Firth, Sally Frame and Durbin Wells

Bill Firth, Sally Frame and Durbin Wells

John Hartmann and Knut Imshaug

John Hartmann and Knut Imshaug

Randolph Locke and Carol Sparrow

Randolph Locke and Carol Sparrow

Sarah and Paul Karon

Sarah and Paul Karon

Maryl Henry, Candice Henry, Sydney Glover, Liv Schmitz, Kerry Golumbeck and Lauren Henry model Lilly Pulitzer clothing during the event.

Maryl Henry, Candice Henry, Sydney Glover, Liv Schmitz, Kerry Golumbeck and Lauren Henry model Lilly Pulitzer clothing during the event.

Save Our Seabirds CEO David Pilston welcomes and thanks donors.

Save Our Seabirds CEO David Pilston welcomes and thanks donors.

Qol Quartet performed ABBA hits including “Take a Chance on Me.”

Qol Quartet performed ABBA hits including “Take a Chance on Me.”

Donors gathered at a Siesta Key home for an appreciation event on Nov. 6.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Save our Seabirds found a way to thank those who took a chance on the organization Nov. 6.

Donors of the organization gathered at the home of Bill and Carolyn Firth for an annual donor appreciation event. In the past, donors have attended a luncheon at Sarasota Yacht Club, but this year, donors got a change of pace.

For the first time, donors attended “ABBA by the Bay.” As the sun finished setting on Roberts Bay, The Qol Quartet performed covers from the famous band following cocktails, including wine from Seabirds Vineyards, and a Lilly Pulitzer fashion show.

Save our Seabirds CEO David Pilston spoke to the crowd and thanked them for advancing the organization’s mission, which is to rescue, rehabilitate and release sick and injured birds and educate the public. He explained that without them, they wouldn’t have been able to answer 4,000 rescue calls in the last year or help hundreds of baby birds, among other accomplishments.


 

