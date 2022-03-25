Save Our Seabirds hosts Sunset Soiree

Save Our Seabirds' Sunset Soiree took flight on March 24 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. More than 200 people attended to support the wildlife rescue association at its annual fundraiser.

The 2022 soiree was the ninth edition for the organization, but the first for Aaron Virgin, who became CEO in August 2021. Since the last soiree was held, full-time vet Dr. Maria Passarelli also joined Save Our Seabirds, so the pair were meeting many supporters for the first time. Virgin is focused on the future of the organization, which includes expanding the education program and services of the hospital.

"Our focus is the birds and the hospital and really upgrading our behind-the-scenes and the habitats of our non-releasable birds," Virgin said.

Among the attendees were several bird rescue volunteers, like Longboat Key residents Dave and Linda Gnass and Barbara Kerr. They've made many rescues over the years, and are excited to have had Passarelli on board. Volunteers, staff, board members and other attendees mingled around the room before dinner began.