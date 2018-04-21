Save Our Seabirds completes Earth Day project

In honor of Earth Day, Save Our Seabirds went on a mission to cultivate land for 227 native plants on its property.

On April 21, the day before Earth Day, volunteers from Wells Fargo grabbed shovels and gloves and took to the dirt around Save Our Seabirds to plant the new species.

Earlier in the week, Save Our Seabirds received a grant from the Longboat Key Garden Club, which allowed this project to happen. CEO David Pilston said following Hurricane Irma, some plants were damaged, including the large tree that sat in the entrance of the bird sanctuary.

So,the tree and non-native plants were replaced with palm trees and native plants. Laurel Schiller, owner and manager of Florida Native Plants Nursery, was on hand to advise about the plants.

She said the native plants are fruit and seeds for the birds.

“The wild birds recognize and roost in them and feed in them” she said.