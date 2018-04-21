 Skip to main content
Jose Bautista digs a spot for a native plant.

Save Our Seabirds completes Earth Day project

Saturday, Apr. 21, 2018 |

Wells Fargo volunteers work to plant 227 native plants around Save Our Seabirds.

Wells Fargo volunteers planted 227 native plants around Save Our Seabirds.

Josiah Bautista shovels dirt into a bucket.

George Kozma tries to help dig a spot for a new plant.

Morgan Buccolo moves leaves into a garbage can.

Josiah Bautista makes a hole for a new plant.

Abe Kozma covers a new plant at Save Our Seabirds.

George Kozma inspects a sprinkler.

Save Our Seabirds CEO David Pilston and Owner and Manager of Florida Native Plants Nursery Lauren Schiller

Jenn Poppen digs a hole for one of the 227 native plants.

Frank Cummings gets ready to place a new plant next to a bird cage.

Abe and George Kozma check in with some of the birds.

Volunteers from Wells Fargo placed 227 native plants around the Save Our Seabirds property April 21.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

In honor of Earth Day, Save Our Seabirds went on a mission to cultivate land for 227 native plants on its property.

On April 21, the day before Earth Day, volunteers from Wells Fargo grabbed shovels and gloves and took to the dirt around Save Our Seabirds to plant the new species.

Earlier in the week, Save Our Seabirds received a grant from the Longboat Key Garden Club, which allowed this project to happen. CEO David Pilston said following Hurricane Irma, some plants were damaged, including the large tree that sat in the entrance of the bird sanctuary.

So,the tree and non-native plants were replaced with palm trees and native plants. Laurel Schiller, owner and manager of Florida Native Plants Nursery, was on hand to advise about the plants.

She said the native plants are fruit and seeds for the birds.

“The wild birds recognize and roost in them and feed in them” she said.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

