Satchel's Last Resort and Our Y unite for first dog wellness expo

The Satchel's Last Resort Animal Sanctuary and Our Y organizations came together for the first annual Get Your Mutt Movin' Dog Walk and Pet and Wellness Expo at the Our Y Berlin branch on May 1.

Dog owners of all stripes came out to the morning event, which had more than 20 local businesses offering a variety of canine-focused goods and services from doggie treats to grooming services. The OceanWolf Agility company had an agility area where owners were able to take their pets on an obstacle run.