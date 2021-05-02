 Skip to main content
Barb McColgin and Lila

Satchel's Last Resort and Our Y unite for first dog wellness expo

Sunday, May 2, 2021 |

Daisy the dog

Sunday, May 2, 2021 |

Lindsey Delgado with Kujo's Cookies and Luna B's Boutique

Sunday, May 2, 2021 |

Jennifer Beal leads Willow the dog jumping over obstacles at the OceanWolf Agility area.

Sunday, May 2, 2021 |

Guests enter for a raffle complete with prizes.

Sunday, May 2, 2021 |

Sandy Smith of Barkity Market

Sunday, May 2, 2021 |

Jayden and Johnnie Farenga with Rocco the pit bull

Sunday, May 2, 2021 |

Carole Weidemillee with Pia and Stella

Sunday, May 2, 2021 |

Justin Ballante and Phoebe the dog with Gary Meskil and Bruce the dog

Sunday, May 2, 2021 |

Bill Allen walks Brody the dog over obstacles at the OceanWolf Agility area.

Sunday, May 2, 2021 |

Alissa Sullivan walks Brody the dog through obstacles at the OceanWolf Agility area.

Sunday, May 2, 2021 |

Milow the emotional support dog

Sunday, May 2, 2021 |

The first annual dog walk and wellness expo was held May 1.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Satchel's Last Resort Animal Sanctuary and Our Y organizations came together for the first annual Get Your Mutt Movin' Dog Walk and Pet and Wellness Expo at the Our Y Berlin branch on May 1.

Dog owners of all stripes came out to the morning event, which had more than 20 local businesses offering a variety of canine-focused goods and services from doggie treats to grooming services. The OceanWolf Agility company had an agility area where owners were able to take their pets on an obstacle run. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

