Sarasoto Polo Club ends season with cancer fundraiser

As the season at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch came to an end April 24, James Miller flashed a big smile and poured champagne over his head.

It wasn't happiness because Miller and his wife, Misdee, had made it through another season with huge crowds and entertaining polo, but instead because Miller, who played for Hillcroft, was named the most valuable player of the final tournament of the season.

Miller scored six of Hillcroft's goals in an 11-9 victory over Regent. The game wasn't as close as the score as Regent added two meaningless goals late.

Both sidelines were packed from end to end on closing day. Miller said he was pleased to be able to attract such top talent for the final Sunday, such as 6-goal rated player Felipe Viana of Regent, and 4-goal players Stuart Campbell (Regent), and Manuel Mazzocchi and Nachi Viana of Hillcroft.

"It was just a great way to end," Miller said.