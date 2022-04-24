 Skip to main content
James Miller celebrates his six-goal performance in Hillcroft's 11-9 victory over Regent in the Sarasota Polo Club's season finale. Miller was named the tourney's MVP.

Sarasoto Polo Club ends season with cancer fundraiser

Everly and Isla Binnie race forward to make their kite take flight while their mom, Jessica Binnie, gives the kite a lift from behind. The kites were part of a Children's Cancer Center fundraiser at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Regent's Felipe Viana and Hillcroft's James Miller chase down the ball in the final game of the season at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Hillcroft's Manuel Mazzocchi launches a shot down the field in the season finale.

At the Sarasota Polo Club, you can test your polo skills without getting on a real horse.

Regent's Felipe Viana takes a shot on goal in the first half.

Hillcroft's Manuel Mazzocchi helped his team to an 11-9 victory.

Hillcroft's Kelly Beck greets fans before the season finale begins.

The final day of the season featured a benefit for Children's Cancer Center of Tampa. Each kite purchased for $20 benefitted the center. Each kite was signed by a child with cancer.

Regent's Felipe Viana takes a breather during a stoppage in play at the Sarasota Polo Club.

The new renovated clubhouse was a happening place on the final day of the season at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Hillcroft's Nachi Viana breaks free for a run down the field at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Regent's Felipe Viana puts on the breaks to take a shot against Hillcroft at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Regent's Felipe Viana fights for the ball with Hillcroft's Manuel Mazzocchi in front of the goal.

Sometimes the ball just gets caught underneath you as it did with Hillcroft's Nachi Viana.

Holly Chamberlain helped Hillcroft to the win in the season finale.

Regent's Stuart Campbell slaps high fives with the fans before the game.

Both sidelines were packed as the Sarasota Polo Club closed its season.

Children enjoyed one more halftime wagon ride before the Sarasota Polo Club closed for the season.

Hillcroft's Nachi Viana rises in the saddle to take a shot against Regent.

Regent's Stuart Campbell, center, clears the ball away from the board on the sideline.

Madeline Porter, Nick Policano and Taryn Kelley are volunteers with the Children's Cancer Center of Tampa. They were selling kites at the Sarasota Polo Club to benefit the center.

After the season finale was over, those who bought the benefit kites began to take the field to fly them on a windy day.

Regent's Neil Osburg honors the flag during the Star Spangled Banner.

Regent's Felipe Viana breaks away from the field to score against Hillcrest.

Bradenton's Clara Rubio flies a kite at the Sarasota Polo Club as Juan Baquero tries to get the right angle. Flying kites was a fundraiser for the Children's Cancer Center of Tampa.

Club owner James Miller earns MVP but the Children's Cancer Center of Tampa is the big winner.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

As the season at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch came to an end April 24, James Miller flashed a big smile and poured champagne over his head.

It wasn't happiness because Miller and his wife, Misdee, had made it through another season with huge crowds and entertaining polo, but instead because Miller, who played for Hillcroft, was named the most valuable player of the final tournament of the season.

Miller scored six of Hillcroft's goals in an 11-9 victory over Regent. The game wasn't as close as the score as Regent added two meaningless goals late.

Both sidelines were packed from end to end on closing day. Miller said he was pleased to be able to attract such top talent for the final Sunday, such as 6-goal rated player Felipe Viana of Regent, and 4-goal players Stuart Campbell (Regent), and Manuel Mazzocchi and Nachi Viana of Hillcroft.

"It was just a great way to end," Miller said.

 

