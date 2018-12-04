 Skip to main content
Rabbi Elaine Glickman

Sarasota's traditional lighting of the menorah

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 |

Esther Rose says her menorah was probably made in Germany hundred of years ago.

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 |

Attendees made sugar cookies in the shape of the Star of David.

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 |

Linda Weiss lights her menorah with the assistance of Rita Feder.

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 |

Toby Halpern and Dori Goldfarb sing the blessings to the menorahs as they're lit.

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 |

The Menorahs varied in size, shape and style, but the most modern decoration by far was the light-up display proclaiming Happy Hanukah, purchased from Target.

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 |

The dradel spins as attendees sing the Dreidel song.

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 |

Linda Weiss and Mary Alterman

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 |

Marni Mount, Esther Rose, Toby Halpern and Alice Cotman

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 |

This menorah depicts the tree of life.

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 |

Temple Emanu-El lit up their menorah and snacked on traditional israeli foods.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

On the third night of Hanukah, Temple Emanu-El ate snacks.

The Israel Committee celebrated Hanakuah the traditional way on Dec. 4. The lit the menorah, they sang a few songs, including "The Dreidel Song, and then ate traditional Israeli foods like hummus and Bambas, which are Cheetos puff looking chips, but peanut butter flavored instead of cheese.

Members of the committee brought menorahs from their own homes to showcase and light at the meeting, each one having a special meaning to the person who brought it. 

 

