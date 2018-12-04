Sarasota's traditional lighting of the menorah

On the third night of Hanukah, Temple Emanu-El ate snacks.

The Israel Committee celebrated Hanakuah the traditional way on Dec. 4. The lit the menorah, they sang a few songs, including "The Dreidel Song, and then ate traditional Israeli foods like hummus and Bambas, which are Cheetos puff looking chips, but peanut butter flavored instead of cheese.

Members of the committee brought menorahs from their own homes to showcase and light at the meeting, each one having a special meaning to the person who brought it.