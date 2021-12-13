Sarasota's sidewalk spectacles sparkle for the holidays

Christmas lights on houses are like fashion. Trendy things come and go, but there will always be strings of colorful lights, the little black dress of December holiday decorations.

So, on our tour of Sarasota and surrounding areas, we saw lots of inflatables, lots of reindeer and plenty of icicle lights (both blinky and otherwise).

But we saw a lot of the classics, too.

4829 Post Point

Michelle Knight takes time working on her Christmas array during the holidays — she jokes she's out putting up lights for week at her house at 4829 Post Point.

It's become sometime of a competition in the neighborhood, with the area going hard for Halloween as well. This year Knight is emphasizing snowmen and has a series of happy, vibrant Snowmen watching over the roads.

"I'm missing one, there's six people in my family and we only have five snowmen," Knight said. "If I can find another (snowman), I would get it."

Knight has won Halloween decorating contests in her neighborhood but is still vying for the December slot.

5142 Bunyan Street

This house brings a slide full of penguins and more on reindeer. It's a full presentation and the light colors mix well together. This whole area is full of striking holiday light landscapes so you'd do well to take some time to enjoy each as it arrives.

4830 Wilde Point Drive

This house at 4830 Wilde Point Drive mixes a brightly colored nativity scene with a Christmas tree and a small toy truck full of lights as well. There's even an inflatable unicorn adding some color and creativity to the space.

5274 Bunyan Street

Jessica Connell and fiancee Hank Iannotti knew they were moving into a Christmas neighborhood — their neighbors told them as much.

Six years later and their house fits right into the holiday landscape, you'd never know the difference. Reindeer fill the area while a series of large, vibrant Christmas ornaments hang from a tree overhead.

Connell says they've been collecting items and decorations for the lawn space from all sorts of hardware stores starting in October. From the way she smiles about the finished production, it seems more than worth it.

1625 9th Street

Newtown has a grouping of fun light displays but a more overlooked one might be 1625 9th Street, which gets a lot of holiday lights and spirit into its more compact space. Reindeer, Snoopy, Santa Claus, snowmen, inflatable figures and even a Nativity scene — there’s plenty to admire in this space.

1929 Oak View Drive

1929 Oak View Drive has a good mix of varied Christmas lights on the top of the house with a flashing Santa and reindeer design, while the lawn has several figures including the Peanuts gang. Any Christmas light layout that includes Charlie Brown and Lucy is doing just fine.

2834 Browning Street

2834 Browning Street has to win for the sheer number of Christmas figures in the front lawn space. You've got toy soldiers, mini Christmas trees, Santa-themed Micky Mouses, a Gingerbread faction, and even a standing lifelike Santa Claus figure. We know we're missing some, but you'll have to visit yourself and see just how much this home has in store for the holidays.

5077 Bunyan Street

5077 Bunyan Street goes hard every year and 2021 has proven to be no exception. Most people marvel at the joyful lettering at the front of the house, but take a minute to admire the Nativity scene and figures dotting the lawn. Time your trip over well as this house in particular has many people stopping to admire and you may have to wait in a line.

6717 Sarasea Circle

If you fancy a trip out to Siesta Key (or are wrapping up a mini vacation and want to spend a bit more time in the area), the Tropical Beach Resorts complex at 6717 Sarasea Circle is worth a look or two. Many of the spaces have Christmas lights but some of the most fun designs are seen at the entrance with the decorated entry sign and the striking tree a little further in that has several multicolored star patterns hanging overhead.

6020 Midnight Pass Road

The Aloha Kai hotel group has a fun sight for arriving guests and tenants. A bright red Santa doll rocks back and forth welcoming people to the establishment while a trail of lights branch to the main building and frame it in bright and colorful colors. If you're driving through the main Siesta Key area, this is fun to spot.

2407 Calamonga Lane

2407 Calamonga Lane is the kind of house that stands out even as you're driving past. The house has a few trees with lights wrapping around them while the lawn has a series of snowmen and polar bears to boot. There's even an ice-themed ferris wheel that stands out with cool colors among the mix.