Sarasota's Nathan Benderson Park hosts Trick-or-Treat on the Lake

On a night that felt like fall was truly on the horizon, thousands of trick-or-treaters got an early start on Halloween by dressing up for the third annual Trick-or-Treat on the Lake at Nathan Benderson Park on Tuesday.

Kathy and Zoe Bartz of Lakewood Ranch were attending the event for the first time. As Zoe Bartz enjoyed a blue Italian ice on the lawn while watching the band play, Kathy Bartz, a frequent rollerblader at the park, said event showed a return to normalcy and that they planned to make it a yearly tradition.

"We're having a great time and we'll definitely be back," Kathy Bartz said. "A bag full of candy and some ice cream makes for a great night. It's awesome seeing all these people out having a great time, listening to music and taking in all the surroundings — and the weather's beautiful too."

Kayleen and Josh Harvey of Lakewood Ranch were also taking in their first Halloween event after moving to the area from Denver a few weeks ago. They pulled a wagon with 8-month old Juniper and 3 1/2 year-old Emmylou in tow. The children were dressed as purple and yellow monsters.

"This is the first big community event we've been to here and so far, it's been really good and everyone has been really nice," Josh Harvey said. "The community element of this town is great and there's so many opportunities like this."

Dynasty Dance Clubs, which has a studio in Lakewood Ranch, was one of the many area businesses on hand giving out candy. Sarah Lotoskyy was busy handing out candy to what she jokingly said was "miles and miles" of trick-or-treaters and entertaining the crowd with Dynasty Stars, which is a program for dancers with special needs.

"It's fun to be here in front of the community and show that anybody can dance," Lotoskyy said. "It doesn't matter if you have special needs, you're young, you're old, you're married or if you're single. Dancing is for everybody. This is a great event and it's been fun handing out candy. I'm really glad they did it."