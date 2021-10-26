 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Eliana Ruck of Lakewood Ranch examines her haul of candy at Tuesday night's Trick-or-Treat on the Lake at Nathan Benderson Park. Ruck was one of thousands of children to take advantage of the early start to Halloween weekend.

Sarasota's Nathan Benderson Park hosts Trick-or-Treat on the Lake

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Eliana Ruck of Lakewood Ranch examines her haul of candy at Tuesday night's Trick-or-Treat on the Lake at Nathan Benderson Park. Ruck was one of thousands of children to take advantage of the early start to Halloween weekend.

Natalia, Robert and Nelson Harris of Sarasota take their first load of candy to their car at Tuesday night's Trick-or-Treat on the Lake.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Natalia, Robert and Nelson Harris of Sarasota take their first load of candy to their car at Tuesday night's Trick-or-Treat on the Lake.

Elova and Audrey Able of Sarasota take in a movie on the south lawn at Tuesday's Trick-or-Treat on the Lake at Nathan Benderson Park.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Elova and Audrey Able of Sarasota take in a movie on the south lawn at Tuesday's Trick-or-Treat on the Lake at Nathan Benderson Park.

Kevin and Kinley Acevedo (right) of Sarasota mug with SpongeBob SquarePants at Tuesday's Trick-or-Treat by the Lake at Nathan Benderson Park.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Kevin and Kinley Acevedo (right) of Sarasota mug with SpongeBob SquarePants at Tuesday's Trick-or-Treat by the Lake at Nathan Benderson Park.

Local music group Unspoken was one of several acts providing the entertainment at Tuesday's Trick-or-Treat on the Lake at Nathan Benderson Park.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Local music group Unspoken was one of several acts providing the entertainment at Tuesday's Trick-or-Treat on the Lake at Nathan Benderson Park.

Hayden Grubb (left) and Hunter Grubb (top) ambush Lauren Grubb of Bradenton for a hug at Tuesday night's Trick-or-Treat on the Lake.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Hayden Grubb (left) and Hunter Grubb (top) ambush Lauren Grubb of Bradenton for a hug at Tuesday night's Trick-or-Treat on the Lake.

Madelyn Walsh (left) and Rhiley Wetzel, both of Sarasota, drew plenty of attention with their matching banana costumes on Tuesday night.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Madelyn Walsh (left) and Rhiley Wetzel, both of Sarasota, drew plenty of attention with their matching banana costumes on Tuesday night.

David (left), Alessandro and Tin Caballero, all of Sarasota, were a set of perfectly matched pumpkins at Tuesday night's Trick-or-Treat on the Lake.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

David (left), Alessandro and Tin Caballero, all of Sarasota, were a set of perfectly matched pumpkins at Tuesday night's Trick-or-Treat on the Lake.

Emily (left), Jason, Easton and Jason Evans stand at the front of a long line of trick-or-treaters on Tuesday night at Nathan Benderson Park.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Emily (left), Jason, Easton and Jason Evans stand at the front of a long line of trick-or-treaters on Tuesday night at Nathan Benderson Park.

Colton Boley (right) of Sarasota rolls a clay figure that would be shaped into a ghost with some encouragement of Pure Imagination Studio owner Kristi Mezick (left) on Tuesday night.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Colton Boley (right) of Sarasota rolls a clay figure that would be shaped into a ghost with some encouragement of Pure Imagination Studio owner Kristi Mezick (left) on Tuesday night.

Several members of the audience dance to the music during Tuesday night's Trick-or-Treat on the Lake at Nathan Benderson Park.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Several members of the audience dance to the music during Tuesday night's Trick-or-Treat on the Lake at Nathan Benderson Park.

Kayleen Harvey, Juniper Harvey (age 8 months), Emmylou Harvey (3 1/2) and Josh Harvey, all of Lakewood Ranch, take in their first Trick-or-Treat on the Lake.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Kayleen Harvey, Juniper Harvey (age 8 months), Emmylou Harvey (3 1/2) and Josh Harvey, all of Lakewood Ranch, take in their first Trick-or-Treat on the Lake.

The Dynasty Stars from Dynasty Dance Clubs, which has a studio in Lakewood Ranch, were a popular draw on Tuesday night at Nathan Benderson Park.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

The Dynasty Stars from Dynasty Dance Clubs, which has a studio in Lakewood Ranch, were a popular draw on Tuesday night at Nathan Benderson Park.

Sarasota's Zackary Morris and Madison Morris ( both in center) drew some laughs from a group of Sarasota County firefighters and paramedics on Tuesday night.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Sarasota's Zackary Morris and Madison Morris ( both in center) drew some laughs from a group of Sarasota County firefighters and paramedics on Tuesday night.

A group of trick-or-treaters jockey for candy at one of the several tables set up by area businesses at Tuesday's Trick-or-Treat on the Lake.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

A group of trick-or-treaters jockey for candy at one of the several tables set up by area businesses at Tuesday's Trick-or-Treat on the Lake.

Mary Anne Copeland or Parrish feeds Amelia Copeland a spoon full of ice cream at Tuesday night's Trick-or-Treat on the Lake.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Mary Anne Copeland or Parrish feeds Amelia Copeland a spoon full of ice cream at Tuesday night's Trick-or-Treat on the Lake.

Violet Plank (left) of Lakewood Ranch and Vincent Merucci of Sarasota poke their heads through a cutout of farmers at Tuesday night's event at Nathan Benderson Park.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Violet Plank (left) of Lakewood Ranch and Vincent Merucci of Sarasota poke their heads through a cutout of farmers at Tuesday night's event at Nathan Benderson Park.

Kathy Bartz (left) and Zoe Bartz of Lakewood Ranch enjoy some music and a blue Italian ice on Tuesday night at Nathan Benderson Park.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Kathy Bartz (left) and Zoe Bartz of Lakewood Ranch enjoy some music and a blue Italian ice on Tuesday night at Nathan Benderson Park.

Elisa Uzcategui and Tequeno the dog stroll amongst the thousands trick-or-treaters Tuesday night at Nathan Benderson Park.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Elisa Uzcategui and Tequeno the dog stroll amongst the thousands trick-or-treaters Tuesday night at Nathan Benderson Park.

Share
Thousands of children got an early start to Halloween at Sarasota's Nathan Benderson Park.
by: Scott Lockwood Staff Writer

On a night that felt like fall was truly on the horizon, thousands of trick-or-treaters got an early start on Halloween by dressing up for the third annual Trick-or-Treat on the Lake at Nathan Benderson Park on Tuesday.

Kathy and Zoe Bartz of Lakewood Ranch were attending the event for the first time. As Zoe Bartz enjoyed a blue Italian ice on the lawn while watching the band play, Kathy Bartz, a frequent rollerblader at the park, said event showed a return to normalcy and that they planned to make it a yearly tradition.

"We're having a great time and we'll definitely be back," Kathy Bartz said. "A bag full of candy and some ice cream makes for a great night. It's awesome seeing all these people out having a great time, listening to music and taking in all the surroundings — and the weather's beautiful too."

Kayleen and Josh Harvey of Lakewood Ranch were also taking in their first Halloween event after moving to the area from Denver a few weeks ago. They pulled a wagon with 8-month old Juniper and 3 1/2 year-old Emmylou in tow. The children were dressed as purple and yellow monsters.

"This is the first big community event we've been to here and so far, it's been really good and everyone has been really nice," Josh Harvey said. "The community element of this town is great and there's so many opportunities like this."

Dynasty Dance Clubs, which has a studio in Lakewood Ranch, was one of the many area businesses on hand giving out candy. Sarah Lotoskyy was busy handing out candy to what she jokingly said was "miles and miles" of trick-or-treaters and entertaining the crowd with Dynasty Stars, which is a program for dancers with special needs. 

"It's fun to be here in front of the community and show that anybody can dance," Lotoskyy said. "It doesn't matter if you have special needs, you're young, you're old, you're married or if you're single. Dancing is for everybody. This is a great event and it's been fun handing out candy. I'm really glad they did it."

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement