 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Betty Jane Prince, Shirley Blanton (front) and Carol Bradley

Sarasota's long-time residents given a Pioneer Picnic

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Betty Jane Prince, Shirley Blanton (front) and Carol Bradley

Buy this Photo
Brenda Smith, Ardel Gill and Roy Gill

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Brenda Smith, Ardel Gill and Roy Gill

Buy this Photo
Jamie Ivings, Carol Chellew, Bill Ivings and Linda Chellew

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Jamie Ivings, Carol Chellew, Bill Ivings and Linda Chellew

Buy this Photo
Randy Boyd, Murdoch Hancock, Jim Hancock and Charles Hardee

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Randy Boyd, Murdoch Hancock, Jim Hancock and Charles Hardee

Buy this Photo
Rotary Club's Jay Riggs and Susie Lorbeck serve popcorn.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Rotary Club's Jay Riggs and Susie Lorbeck serve popcorn.

Buy this Photo
Jill Fegan, Donna Kirkconnell Bailey and Joel Swallow

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Jill Fegan, Donna Kirkconnell Bailey and Joel Swallow

Buy this Photo
Bill Burns, Mary Burns Scheb and Eddie Morton

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Bill Burns, Mary Burns Scheb and Eddie Morton

Buy this Photo
Almost 600 people came out to the Pioneer Picnic.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Almost 600 people came out to the Pioneer Picnic.

Buy this Photo
Diana DeVirgilis Minster and Gael Anderson

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Diana DeVirgilis Minster and Gael Anderson

Buy this Photo
Diane Glueck, Carolyn Locklear Barclay, Murie Locklear and Marsha Locklear

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Diane Glueck, Carolyn Locklear Barclay, Murie Locklear and Marsha Locklear

Buy this Photo
Keylani McDow, Nick Timpone, Debbie Timpone and Maxine Gentilman

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Keylani McDow, Nick Timpone, Debbie Timpone and Maxine Gentilman

Buy this Photo
Old cars were situated outside Robarts Arena for event-goers to peruse.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Old cars were situated outside Robarts Arena for event-goers to peruse.

Buy this Photo
Share
Rotary Club's Pioneer Picnic celebrates those who have lived in Sarasota for an extended time.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

1969 might not seem like a long time ago, but 50 years is nothing to the event-goers at the Rotary Club's Pioneer Picnic on Feb. 2 at Robarts Arena.

Over 600 people came to celebrate those have lived in Sarasota for 50 years. Residents like Mary Burns Scheb said she lived in Sarasota her whole life, and she's 96-years-old. Other families, like the Locklears, have been in Sarasota for five generations. 

There were class reunions, like the Riverview High School class of 1967, as well as Booker Middle School students showing their support for the Rotary Club. 

Related Stories

Advertisement