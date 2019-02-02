Sarasota's long-time residents given a Pioneer Picnic

1969 might not seem like a long time ago, but 50 years is nothing to the event-goers at the Rotary Club's Pioneer Picnic on Feb. 2 at Robarts Arena.

Over 600 people came to celebrate those have lived in Sarasota for 50 years. Residents like Mary Burns Scheb said she lived in Sarasota her whole life, and she's 96-years-old. Other families, like the Locklears, have been in Sarasota for five generations.

There were class reunions, like the Riverview High School class of 1967, as well as Booker Middle School students showing their support for the Rotary Club.