Lucas and Roy Marmelo send Jenga pieces toppling over.

Sarasota's Fresh Friday event raises money for Hurricane Ian relief

Lucas and Roy Marmelo send Jenga pieces toppling over.

Downtown Improvement District board member Chris Voelker and Joseph Grano welcome attendees.

Downtown Improvement District board member Chris Voelker and Joseph Grano welcome attendees.

Natalie Foster lines up Jenga pieces.

Natalie Foster lines up Jenga pieces.

Attendees were able to pick up food,

Attendees were able to pick up food,

Guests grooved to live music. (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Guests grooved to live music. (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Brent, Lawson and Michelle Adams attended the event.

Brent, Lawson and Michelle Adams attended the event.

Taylor Galford volunteers with All Faiths Food Bank.

Taylor Galford volunteers with All Faiths Food Bank.

Ryan and Cori Hoevenaar stop for a photo with Levi Clark.

Ryan and Cori Hoevenaar stop for a photo with Levi Clark.

Don Jackson and Katie Freeley brought Dallas, the dog.

Don Jackson and Katie Freeley brought Dallas, the dog.

Joe Grano and Nicole Grano help Serenna Jones at the event.

Joe Grano and Nicole Grano help Serenna Jones at the event.

The monthly event was held Oct. 7.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The monthly Fresh Fridays event raised money for a good cause on Oct. 7.

Locals met on State Street for the recurring event, which this month raised money for All Faiths Food Bank to continue its work helping the victims of Hurricane Ian. Volunteers passed out buttons to guests and encouraged them to donate to the nonprofit.

Guests sipped drinks, enjoyed food and danced the night away.

Next-Mark President Joseph Grano said the event raised more than $5,000 by night's end. 

 

