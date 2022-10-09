Sarasota's Fresh Friday event raises money for Hurricane Ian relief

The monthly Fresh Fridays event raised money for a good cause on Oct. 7.

Locals met on State Street for the recurring event, which this month raised money for All Faiths Food Bank to continue its work helping the victims of Hurricane Ian. Volunteers passed out buttons to guests and encouraged them to donate to the nonprofit.

Guests sipped drinks, enjoyed food and danced the night away.

Next-Mark President Joseph Grano said the event raised more than $5,000 by night's end.