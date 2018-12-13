 Skip to main content
Shawna Machado, Event Chair Kristina Paape, Nicholas Paape and Kerry Dennis

Sarasota's Chapman honored for mental health advocacy

Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018

Linda Stone, Marty Remis and Betsy Erickson

Linda Stone, Marty Remis and Betsy Erickson

Deborah Robinson and Executive Director Arin Norris

Deborah Robinson and Executive Director Arin Norris

Bob Chapman and School Board Vice Chair Caroline Zucker

Bob Chapman and School Board Vice Chair Caroline Zucker

The High Hopes Breakfast served coffee and breakfast foods to attendees.

The High Hopes Breakfast served coffee and breakfast foods to attendees.

Gigi Huberman and award recipient Rose Chapman

Gigi Huberman and award recipient Rose Chapman

Development Director Ashley Light and Colleen Kelleher

Development Director Ashley Light and Colleen Kelleher

Kristina Paape (left) and Arin Morris (right), present the Howard and Betty Isermann Community Impact Award to Rose Chapman (center).

Kristina Paape (left) and Arin Morris (right), present the Howard and Betty Isermann Community Impact Award to Rose Chapman (center).

Board Chair Steve Klindt gave the opening and closing remarks for the breakfast.

Board Chair Steve Klindt gave the opening and closing remarks for the breakfast.

Mental Health Community Centers hosts their High Hopes Breakfast on Dec. 13.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Kristina Paape, the event chair for the High Hopes Breakfast hosted by the Mental Health Community Centers, first met Rose Chapman, the Howard and Betty Isermann award recipient, when Chapman was one of her professors at University of South Florida-Sarasota Manatee.

Chapman was honored for her efforts in the mental health community on Dec. 13 at the High Hopes Breakfast at Michael's on East. This was the first year the Isermann Award was given out. Chapman has worked professionally and has volunteered to help people with mental health issues for more 40 years.

The breakfast brought out over 100 mental health advocates in the community to honor Chapman.

