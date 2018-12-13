Sarasota's Chapman honored for mental health advocacy

Kristina Paape, the event chair for the High Hopes Breakfast hosted by the Mental Health Community Centers, first met Rose Chapman, the Howard and Betty Isermann award recipient, when Chapman was one of her professors at University of South Florida-Sarasota Manatee.

Chapman was honored for her efforts in the mental health community on Dec. 13 at the High Hopes Breakfast at Michael's on East. This was the first year the Isermann Award was given out. Chapman has worked professionally and has volunteered to help people with mental health issues for more 40 years.

The breakfast brought out over 100 mental health advocates in the community to honor Chapman.