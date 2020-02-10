 Skip to main content
Tom Volpe snaps a photo of a eagle sculpture from John Townsend.

Sarasotans take a walk on the art side

The 32nd annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts took place from Feb. 8-9.

Photographer Timothy Hall explains one of his pieces to Tracey and Tom Frascone.

Donna and Jack Klump

Donna and Jack Klump stop to look at a sculpture.

One of the blown glass bowls from Andrew Libecki.

Ed Belknap and John Metcalf

Joni Cohen and Penny Letichevsky look at blown glass fruit.

Jan Sirota and Alison Gardner with their dogs Izzy and Emma.

Frederick Prescott's giraffes and other animal sculptures were on display.

Several flavors of kettle corn were available.

Kevin Conway and Emily Dallaire

Peg Triplett and Teri Ingram

People stop to look at the metal sculptures by Andrew Carson

Charles and Jane Shoenberger

Penny Letichevsky observes the glass sculptures.

Art work from Reza Pishgahi.

Tube Dude displayed its sculptures in front of the gallery.

The 32nd annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts took place on Feb. 8 and 9.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Whether your preferred art medium is blown glass, sculpted metal, photography or painting, there was a little something for everyone during the Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts from Feb. 8-9.

The two-day festival featured exhibitors set up along Main Street from Links Avenue to Orange Avenue. Jewelry, paintings and photography lined the side of the roads while glass, metal and wooden sculptures were set up down the middle of the street. 

The weekend marked the festival's 32nd year. 

