Sarasotans take a walk on the art side

Whether your preferred art medium is blown glass, sculpted metal, photography or painting, there was a little something for everyone during the Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts from Feb. 8-9.

The two-day festival featured exhibitors set up along Main Street from Links Avenue to Orange Avenue. Jewelry, paintings and photography lined the side of the roads while glass, metal and wooden sculptures were set up down the middle of the street.

The weekend marked the festival's 32nd year.