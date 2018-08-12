Sarasota young professionals ignite the spark

On Aug. 10, more than 100 young professionals gathered at the Westin Sarasota for the Third Annual YP Summit: Ignite. Hosted by the Sarasota Young Professionals Group, the summit focused on ways to grow personally, professionally, and as a leader in the community.

“We chose the theme ‘ignite’ to spark a motivation to better yourself as a person overall and light that flame inside of you,” said events coordinator Megan Neal.

The 2018 Young Professional of the Year award was also announced during the event. Rachel Denton was chosen out of 20 nominees for outstanding leadership in her profession and community outreach. Denton is the communications and voter outreach manager at the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections and also serves on the Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association Board of Directors.

Keynote speaker and CEO of Voalte Trey Lauderdale spoke about maintaining a work-life balance before attendees split into workshop groups.