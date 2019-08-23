Young Professionals gathered on Aug. 23 at the Embassy Suites Sarasota for the fourth annual YP Summit: Refresh. The conference focused on how to grow personally, professionally, and as a leader in the community.

Keynote speaker AJ Lee, vice president of business operations for Game on Nation, said that when she heard the theme of the summit, it "brought a huge smile" to her face and "filled her with excitement."

“There's value in setting our focus, our intention and working so diligently to become who we've been created to be,” Lee said. “But when the ‘work at all cost mentality’ begins to consume who we are, it's really easy to lose sight of what we value and why it matters.”

Lee spoke on the importance of rest, by carving out time to unplug from electronic devices; fuel, by filling the body with healthy foods; and movement, by taking five-minute walks for every hour of work.

The 2019 Young Professional of the Year winner was awarded to Jenny Townsend, president and owner of Music Compound.