 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jenny Townsend, president and owner of Music Compound, is all smiles after she is named the 2019 Young Professional of the Year.

Sarasota Young Professionals take the morning to 'refresh'

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

Jenny Townsend, president and owner of Music Compound, is all smiles after she is named the 2019 Young Professional of the Year.

Buy this Photo
Heather Williams passes Jenny Townsend the 2019 Young Professional of the Year award.

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

Heather Williams passes Jenny Townsend the 2019 Young Professional of the Year award.

Buy this Photo
Ariel Blue and Travis Ray

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

Ariel Blue and Travis Ray

Buy this Photo
The 2019 Young Professional Summit focuses on how to refresh.

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

The 2019 Young Professional Summit focuses on how to refresh.

Buy this Photo
AJ Lee from Game on Nation gives her keynote address on "Seizing the Moments that Matter: Rest. Fuel. Move."

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

AJ Lee from Game on Nation gives her keynote address on "Seizing the Moments that Matter: Rest. Fuel. Move."

Buy this Photo
Carlos Garcia, David Shinn, Mike Contoni and Chloe Gonboy

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

Carlos Garcia, David Shinn, Mike Contoni and Chloe Gonboy

Buy this Photo
Young professionals from the Sarasota area listen as the summit welcome speech is given

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

Young professionals from the Sarasota area listen as the summit welcome speech is given

Buy this Photo
David Hodge, Jeffery Laffredo, Anita Keitel and Zach Holzworth

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

David Hodge, Jeffery Laffredo, Anita Keitel and Zach Holzworth

Buy this Photo
Hunter Carpenter, Carrie Lettiere and Liz Berry

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

Hunter Carpenter, Carrie Lettiere and Liz Berry

Buy this Photo
The summit attendees converse about what makes them excited in life during AJ Lee's keynote address.

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

The summit attendees converse about what makes them excited in life during AJ Lee's keynote address.

Buy this Photo
Taura Hammil, Alyssa Simons and Keli Pufahl

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

Taura Hammil, Alyssa Simons and Keli Pufahl

Buy this Photo
Tom Johnson, Allison Baird, Murray Devine and Britney Guertin

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

Tom Johnson, Allison Baird, Murray Devine and Britney Guertin

Buy this Photo
Share
The half day summit looked at topics like seizing the moment, renewing connections and going green.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Young Professionals gathered on Aug. 23 at the Embassy Suites Sarasota for the fourth annual YP Summit: Refresh. The conference focused on how to grow personally, professionally, and as a leader in the community. 

Keynote speaker AJ Lee, vice president of business operations for Game on Nation, said that when she heard the theme of the summit, it "brought a huge smile" to her face and "filled her with excitement."

“There's value in setting our focus, our intention and working so diligently to become who we've been created to be,” Lee said. “But when the ‘work at all cost mentality’ begins to consume who we are, it's really easy to lose sight of what we value and why it matters.”

Lee spoke on the importance of rest, by carving out time to unplug from electronic devices; fuel, by filling the body with healthy foods; and movement, by taking five-minute walks for every hour of work. 

The 2019 Young Professional of the Year winner was awarded to Jenny Townsend, president and owner of Music Compound.

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement