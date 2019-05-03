Sarasota YMCA hosts Circle of Champions Celebration

Sarasota YMCA celebrated its Circle of Champion members May 2 with an evening at the home of Stanley Kane.

The organization forwent its annual Kentucky Derby event, Going for the Gold, to instead host a private event for its new donor group. The Circle of Champions are those who give to the YMCA at the $1,000 level and higher. With this membership comes invitations to private civic and social events such as the inaugural celebration.

The event included an appetizer buffet from Michael's On East, music from guitarist Dean Miller, a presentation from Liam Ordonez, a chance drawing and a performance from the Sarasota YMCA Sharks SASSY Synchronized Swim Team.

Ordonez is a senior at Sarasota High School who went through the YMCA Achievers Program, an academic and career-focused initiative to help high school students reach their goals. He is now going to Cornell University in the fall on a full-ride scholarship.