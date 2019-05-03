 Skip to main content
Betsy Kane-Hartnett, Host Stanley Kane and Guest Speaker Liam Ordonez

Sarasota YMCA hosts Circle of Champions Celebration

Betsy Kane-Hartnett, Host Stanley Kane and Guest Speaker Liam Ordonez

Roses decorated the cocktail tables.

Roses decorated the cocktail tables.

Dean Miller played music throughout the evening.

Dean Miller played music throughout the evening.

Debbie and Tom Trimble

Debbie and Tom Trimble

Linda McDonald and Roger Sandt

Linda McDonald and Roger Sandt

Tom and Renee Brady

Tom and Renee Brady

Kathy Brown peruses the Thayer jewelry.

Kathy Brown peruses the Thayer jewelry.

Deb Kabinoff, Fred and Judy Fiala and Sheri Weinstein

Deb Kabinoff, Fred and Judy Fiala and Sheri Weinstein

A buffet was set up for appetizers.

A buffet was set up for appetizers.

Dennis and Graci McGillicuddy

Dennis and Graci McGillicuddy

Kathleen Frankart and Harvey Kaltsas

Kathleen Frankart and Harvey Kaltsas

Steve Kaufmann and Sara Rhodes

Steve Kaufmann and Sara Rhodes

Erica Moser, Jeremy Thayer and Terri Thayer

Erica Moser, Jeremy Thayer and Terri Thayer

Thayer Jewelers set up a display and donated part of its proceeds to the YMCA.

Thayer Jewelers set up a display and donated part of its proceeds to the YMCA.

Steve Knopik, Kim Githler and Margaret Wise

Steve Knopik, Kim Githler and Margaret Wise

Erik Arroyo and Patrick McArdle

Erik Arroyo and Patrick McArdle

Caleb and Michele Grimes

Caleb and Michele Grimes

Paul Couzelis, Melanie Morrow and Candace Sweeney

Paul Couzelis, Melanie Morrow and Candace Sweeney

Victoria Gehrisch, Delia Diaz and Shay Atluru

Victoria Gehrisch, Delia Diaz and Shay Atluru

Erin Bacon and the Sarasota YMCA Sharks SASSY Synchronized Swim Team.

Erin Bacon and the Sarasota YMCA Sharks SASSY Synchronized Swim Team.

Michele Grimes welcomes guests to the program.

Michele Grimes welcomes guests to the program.

Liam Ordonez spoke about the YMCA Achievers Program.

Liam Ordonez spoke about the YMCA Achievers Program.

Sarasota YMCA Sharks SASSY Synchronized Swim Team holds up thank you signs during its performance.

Sarasota YMCA Sharks SASSY Synchronized Swim Team holds up thank you signs during its performance.

The inaugural event was held May 2 at the home of Stanley Kane.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Sarasota YMCA celebrated its Circle of Champion members May 2 with an evening at the home of Stanley Kane.

The organization forwent its annual Kentucky Derby event, Going for the Gold, to instead host a private event for its new donor group. The Circle of Champions are those who give to the YMCA at the $1,000 level and higher. With this membership comes invitations to private civic and social events such as the inaugural celebration. 

The event included an appetizer buffet from Michael's On East, music from guitarist Dean Miller, a presentation from Liam Ordonez, a chance drawing and a performance from the Sarasota YMCA Sharks SASSY Synchronized Swim Team. 

Ordonez is a senior at Sarasota High School who went through the YMCA Achievers Program, an academic and career-focused initiative to help high school students reach their goals. He is now going to Cornell University in the fall on a full-ride scholarship.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

