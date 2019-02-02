 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Kristen Seymour, Rudi, Carol Buzilow, Laura Lev and Lenette Moshier

Sarasota women walk for change

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Kristen Seymour, Rudi, Carol Buzilow, Laura Lev and Lenette Moshier

Buy this Photo
SPARCC's Jessica Johnston and Tom Foley came out to support the UN Community Walk.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

SPARCC's Jessica Johnston and Tom Foley came out to support the UN Community Walk.

Buy this Photo
Marge Sewell and Barbara Von Papen

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Marge Sewell and Barbara Von Papen

Buy this Photo
Janet Zobel, Dorothea Belanger and Carla Hunter

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Janet Zobel, Dorothea Belanger and Carla Hunter

Buy this Photo
The women's walk brought out organizations and people from all over to end violence against women.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

The women's walk brought out organizations and people from all over to end violence against women.

Buy this Photo
Jessica Lammers, Sam Reisky, Emma Thrift, Faith Meier, Sam Pulawski and Hailey Landry

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Jessica Lammers, Sam Reisky, Emma Thrift, Faith Meier, Sam Pulawski and Hailey Landry

Buy this Photo
Elizabeth Osborne and Eileen Raffo

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Elizabeth Osborne and Eileen Raffo

Buy this Photo
Curly is ready to go on his walk to help end violence against women.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Curly is ready to go on his walk to help end violence against women.

Buy this Photo
Zonta International's Holly Lutz, Lynn Schneider, Caring Santos and Sandra Miller

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Zonta International's Holly Lutz, Lynn Schneider, Caring Santos and Sandra Miller

Buy this Photo
President of Gulf Coast Chapter of the United States National Committee for UN Women Scott Osborne says she wants to do something to help violence against women.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

President of Gulf Coast Chapter of the United States National Committee for UN Women Scott Osborne says she wants to do something to help violence against women.

Buy this Photo
The women's walk went around Payne Park.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

The women's walk went around Payne Park.

Buy this Photo
Share
United States National Committee for UN Women hosted a walk at Payne Park.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Dogs jumped at the chance to walk around Payne Park with their owners. Little did they know, their owners were walking for a more serious cause.

The Gulf Coast Chapter of the United States National Committee for UN Women hosted their community walk to help end violence against women on Feb. 2. A number of organizations, including Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, came out to support the walk. 

President of the GCC, Scott Osborne, spoke about many statistics of violence against women around the world at the walk.

 

Related Stories

Advertisement