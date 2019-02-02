Sarasota women walk for change

Dogs jumped at the chance to walk around Payne Park with their owners. Little did they know, their owners were walking for a more serious cause.

The Gulf Coast Chapter of the United States National Committee for UN Women hosted their community walk to help end violence against women on Feb. 2. A number of organizations, including Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, came out to support the walk.

President of the GCC, Scott Osborne, spoke about many statistics of violence against women around the world at the walk.