Ladies lunch and learn with Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation

The learning started as soon as guests walked into the atrium of Michael's On East.

The sixth annual Women & Medicine Educational Luncheon was held March 23, and the atrium greeted guests with vendors ready to share their health knowledge — particularly regarding healthy eating and exercising.

Comprehensive Stroke Care was the topic of the event program, which educated eventgoers on how to recognize the symptoms of — and the necessary steps to respond to — a stroke.

Featured speakers were Dr. Mauricio Concha, medical director of Sarasota Memorial Comprehensive Stroke Center, neurointerventional surgeon Dr. Daniel B. Case and cardiologist Dr. Chippy Nalluri.