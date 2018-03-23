 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Sylvia Taylor, Johanna Gustafsson and Beverly Bartner

Ladies lunch and learn with Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation

Speakers Dr. Daniel Case, Dr. Chippy Nalluri and Dr. Mauricio Concha

Ricki Lindsay and Michele Beni

Christina Enright, Abby Gerrity, Melanie Jeffrey and Erika Wise Borland

Angelia and Bob Wood

James and Sylvia Taylor with Angelia and Bob Wood

James Taylor, Chris Pinckney and Bob Wood

Gift bags lined the exit of Michael's On East.

Desserts placed on each table fit with the pink and purple theme.

Michael's On East served lunch and dessert.

The table numbers reminded guests that when it comes to a stroke, time is of the utmost importance.

Chance raffle tickets were sold throughout cocktail hour.

Levy Wguyen and Patricia Rice-Spivey

Anne Marie Oliveto, Rebecca Paquette, Fred Cook, Amy Arrant and Caitlin Hambridge Mott

Sarah Schmitz and Kayla Frimmel

Sylvia Taylor and Dottie Baer Garner

Patrick McQuillan and Elita Krumskane

Sue Coyne and Renee Sheade

Kathleen Gurney, Pamela Graham and Co-Chairwoman Beverly Bartner

Deb Kabinoff and Rachel Williamson

Christine Sell, Linda Hoffberger and Tina Lepore

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation President Mason Ayres with Deb and Ken Tyler

Bonnie Wilder and Myrna Blume

Christina Ammenti explains what Manta Fitness is.

Edith Winston and Sharon Wetzler DePeters

Speakers Dr. Daniel Case, Dr. Chippy Nalluri and Dr. Mauricio Concha with Sally Schule

Dick Johnson and Margaret Good

Zaren Ziggas, Liliana Toro and Michelle Perrone

Audrey Arthur, Laura Deleo and Paula Ippolito

Carol Ann Kalish, CEO of Sarasota Memorial Hospital David Verinder and Speaker Dr. Chippy Nalluri

Nicole Christie and Erin Christy

The Women & Medicine Educational Luncheon was hosted March 23 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The learning started as soon as guests walked into the atrium of Michael's On East. 

The sixth annual Women & Medicine Educational Luncheon was held March 23, and the atrium greeted guests with vendors ready to share their health knowledge — particularly regarding healthy eating and exercising. 

Comprehensive Stroke Care was the topic of the event program, which educated eventgoers on how to recognize the symptoms of — and the necessary steps to respond to — a stroke. 

Featured speakers were Dr. Mauricio Concha, medical director of Sarasota Memorial Comprehensive Stroke Center, neurointerventional surgeon Dr. Daniel B. Case and cardiologist Dr. Chippy Nalluri.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

