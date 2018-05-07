 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Rick Carter talks about the benefits of switching to a new plant-based diet with the help of Food Pharmacy's Evelisse Capó.

Sarasota Veg Fest celebrates eco-friendly living

Monday, May. 7, 2018 |

Rick Carter talks about the benefits of switching to a new plant-based diet with the help of Food Pharmacy's Evelisse Capó.

Buy this Photo
Kim Gronemeyer and John Cianflone with their dog, Lucy.

Monday, May. 7, 2018 |

Kim Gronemeyer and John Cianflone with their dog, Lucy.

Buy this Photo
Cathy Kackley, Ionie Bergs, Vanda Fruth, Martin Diaz and Jocelyn Meeren

Monday, May. 7, 2018 |

Cathy Kackley, Ionie Bergs, Vanda Fruth, Martin Diaz and Jocelyn Meeren

Buy this Photo
Sam and Jennifer Orejobi offer all natural soaps.

Monday, May. 7, 2018 |

Sam and Jennifer Orejobi offer all natural soaps.

Buy this Photo
Anthony Santiago and Michelle Ngoll

Monday, May. 7, 2018 |

Anthony Santiago and Michelle Ngoll

Buy this Photo
Aneta and Marlo Lundquist

Monday, May. 7, 2018 |

Aneta and Marlo Lundquist

Buy this Photo
Adam, a canine friend up for adoption, meets Mango at the Veg Fest.

Monday, May. 7, 2018 |

Adam, a canine friend up for adoption, meets Mango at the Veg Fest.

Buy this Photo
Claire, Holly and Sid Hulsman.

Monday, May. 7, 2018 |

Claire, Holly and Sid Hulsman.

Buy this Photo
Kate, Trey and Serafina Jones.

Monday, May. 7, 2018 |

Kate, Trey and Serafina Jones.

Buy this Photo
Courtney Beaver and Amanda Barter

Monday, May. 7, 2018 |

Courtney Beaver and Amanda Barter

Buy this Photo
Kai Yoga offers a yoga demonstration.

Monday, May. 7, 2018 |

Kai Yoga offers a yoga demonstration.

Buy this Photo
Kelly Atkins, Mary Lou Cruz, Matthew Jones, Rachel Kelly and Cheryl Chaff

Monday, May. 7, 2018 |

Kelly Atkins, Mary Lou Cruz, Matthew Jones, Rachel Kelly and Cheryl Chaff

Buy this Photo
Justin Patterson, Elle Farner and Tessa Bailish

Monday, May. 7, 2018 |

Justin Patterson, Elle Farner and Tessa Bailish

Buy this Photo
Raspberry Pie offers up some funky tunes during the festival.

Monday, May. 7, 2018 |

Raspberry Pie offers up some funky tunes during the festival.

Buy this Photo
Animal rights activist Evan "Vegan Evan" LeFevre and Veronica Green.

Monday, May. 7, 2018 |

Animal rights activist Evan "Vegan Evan" LeFevre and Veronica Green.

Buy this Photo
Share
Solutionary Events brought first ever Veg Fest to Sarasota on May 5.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

The inaugural Sarasota Veg Fest drew more than 1,500 attendees to the Sarasota Fairgrounds on May 5.

Presented by Solutionary Events, the festival celebrated healthy lifestyles and environmental sustainability through workshops, presentations, vegan food vendors, live music and a parade. Solutionary Events is a nonprofit educational outreach organization with a mission to create a healthier world through organizing socially responsible plant-based events. 

“Sarasota is very health conscious, but it has never seen a Veg Fest before,” said event coordinator Jenna Bardroff. “This event showed that it was needed by the amount of people who attended and by all the support we received.”

Related Stories

Advertisement