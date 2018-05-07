Sarasota Veg Fest celebrates eco-friendly living

The inaugural Sarasota Veg Fest drew more than 1,500 attendees to the Sarasota Fairgrounds on May 5.

Presented by Solutionary Events, the festival celebrated healthy lifestyles and environmental sustainability through workshops, presentations, vegan food vendors, live music and a parade. Solutionary Events is a nonprofit educational outreach organization with a mission to create a healthier world through organizing socially responsible plant-based events.

“Sarasota is very health conscious, but it has never seen a Veg Fest before,” said event coordinator Jenna Bardroff. “This event showed that it was needed by the amount of people who attended and by all the support we received.”