Sarasota triathletes compete at Siesta Key

Visitors can find a kind of stillness when visiting Siesta Key beach early in the morning.

The morning of Aug. 22 brought a more exciting picture — dozens of people swimming, biking, and running across the Siesta Key beach area as the sun rose over the horizon.

Locals and visitors competed in the Siesta Sprint Triathlon, where contestants first swam a quarter mile in the beach before getting onto bicycles and riding for 11 miles. The participants ended with a three mile run loop around the Siesta Key beach and parking area.

It's a tradition that the 941Run group owner Thierry Rouillard has been organizing with his wife and volunteers for years. Rouillard was a triathlete in his own right for years and decided to eventually host his own event.

The event was delayed two weeks due to red tide. Rouillard said he was happy to just see the many triathletes he's grown to know over the years out and competing again.

William Pearce won the men's competition while Kim Albin won the women's competition.