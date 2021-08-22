 Skip to main content
William Pearce finishes the swimming portion of the competition. He won the men's competition.

Sarasota triathletes compete at Siesta Key

Perry and Ari Newman cheer on their dad Quincy Newman.

Kelli Howerton

Nick Kelly

Adam Howeron

Amber Driggers

Participants picked up bikes from the parking lot.

Doug Clark parks his bike.

Allison Murphy reaches the running stage.

Karen Mann

Mauricio Moreno

Chris Fotache

Jacob Sentiza

Therese McComb

Amy Maitner

Kimberly Laatsch

Competitors receive medals at the end of the run.

The annual competition was held Aug. 22.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Visitors can find a kind of stillness when visiting Siesta Key beach early in the morning. 

The morning of Aug. 22 brought a more exciting picture — dozens of people swimming, biking, and running across the Siesta Key beach area as the sun rose over the horizon. 

Locals and visitors competed in the Siesta Sprint Triathlon, where contestants first swam a quarter mile in the beach before getting onto bicycles and riding for 11 miles. The participants ended with a three mile run loop around the Siesta Key beach and parking area. 

It's a tradition that the 941Run group owner Thierry Rouillard has been organizing with his wife and volunteers for years. Rouillard was a triathlete in his own right for years and decided to eventually host his own event. 

The event was delayed two weeks due to red tide. Rouillard said he was happy to just see the many triathletes he's grown to know over the years out and competing again. 

William Pearce won the men's competition while Kim Albin won the women's competition.

