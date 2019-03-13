Sarasota throws a Party in the Park

There was a bit of flavor from everywhere in Sarasota at the Party in the Park event on March 13.

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce held its largest event of the year in Phillippi Park. Around 400 attendees were at the event. Businesses from all over Sarasota served food and drink to guests while reggae band Jah Movement played in the pavilion.

There were also networking-based activities and games for attendees.