Marsha Penkert and Ellen Roberts

Sarasota throws a Party in the Park

Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019 |

Nicole Lewis, Megan Micale, Sarah Massey and Eric Massey

Larry Face, Jaime Marco, Sharna Rozin, Amy Tuten and Cynthia Carter

Rich Scherzer, Peggy Kronus, Ellen Snyder and Brett Raymaker from Willis Smith Construction served refreshments at the party.

Darla and Bill Furst

Michael Kulaw, Lynnea Peters and Michael Bullerdick

Dan Dykgraaf and Nick McMullen

Jah Movement played for the soiree.

Sandrina McCloud, Kathy Maybee and Linda DiDonato

Bonita Alexander and Rebecca Nesta

Claire Hoffman and Enrique Flores

Mark and Nafi Cunningham

Jesse White from Sarasota Architectural Salvage served dinner.

Newk's Eatery provided dessert.

This is the Sarasota Chamber's largest event of the year.

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce hosted a gathering in Phillippi Park.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

There was a bit of flavor from everywhere in Sarasota at the Party in the Park event on March 13. 

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce held its largest event of the year in Phillippi Park. Around 400 attendees were at the event. Businesses from all over Sarasota served food and drink to guests while reggae band Jah Movement played in the pavilion.

There were also networking-based activities and games for attendees. 

