Sarasota teams float their creativity in Rock the Boat Regatta

It was sink or swim for members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County who participated in the Second Annual Rock the Boat Regatta. Fourteen teams spent two weeks creating boats made from cardboard and duct tape provided by event sponsor, Intertape Polymer Group.

The teams, divided by age group, faced off at the Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club pool on July 20. Their cardboard vessels proved to be successful with most of the boats staying afloat all the way to the finish line.

In a separate race, Intertape Polymer Group President Greg Yull defended his championship title in the CEO competition against Boys and Girls Club President Bill Sadlo and Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight. Teams also received awards for most creative design and fastest boat.

Yull said the event was a way to help spark the creativity and ingenuity of Boys and Girls Club members.

“The kids get to learn about teamwork, learn new skills and get to interact with some of the leaders here in the community during this event,” Yull said.