Aaleeyah B. and Camila B. paddle their way forward.

Sarasota teams float their creativity in Rock the Boat Regatta

Jazelyn W. and Madelyn F. reach the finish line.

Teams at the starting line of the Boys & Girls Club's Second Annual Rock the Boat Regatta

Blake N. and Aiden M. row their boat called "The Tank."

Rykey L. and Jessibel R. attempt to maneuver their Batman-inspired vessel.

Joseph G. and Max H. celebrate their win.

Alyssia B. and Janiel W. get ready to test out their boat.

Serena F. and Serenity F. reach the finish line.

Alyssia B. swims her way to the finish line after her boat takes too much water.

Caidon C., Reynaldo P., Pedro A., Zay E., Jaylen V. and Ryker L. cheer on the teams.

Boys and Girls Club President Bill Sadlo and his son, Billy Sadlo, Jr., compete in the CEO race.

Kanariyah M., Madison Pace, Joseph G. and Yamaris G., front.

Hector G. and Madelyn F. get left behind in the race against Sheriff Tom Knight and Deputy DeWayne Hill.

Members of the Boys and Girls Club cheer on their favorite boats.

Jeremiah B. dances with Scully, the World Rowing Championship’s pelican mascot.

Jorge V. and Kelsey J. compete against a CEO team.

CEO teams representing the Sheriff County Office and the Boys and Girls Club compete.

Members of the Boys and Girls Club tested their cardboard boat-making skills during the Second Annual Rock the Boat Regatta on July 20.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

It was sink or swim for members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County who participated in the Second Annual Rock the Boat Regatta. Fourteen teams spent two weeks creating boats made from cardboard and duct tape provided by event sponsor, Intertape Polymer Group.

The teams, divided by age group, faced off at the Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club pool on July 20. Their cardboard vessels proved to be successful with most of the boats staying afloat all the way to the finish line.

In a separate race, Intertape Polymer Group President Greg Yull defended his championship title in the CEO competition against Boys and Girls Club President Bill Sadlo and Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight. Teams also received awards for most creative design and fastest boat.

Yull said the event was a way to help spark the creativity and ingenuity of Boys and Girls Club members.

“The kids get to learn about teamwork, learn new skills and get to interact with some of the leaders here in the community during this event,” Yull said.

