Students say goodbye to their parents and walk into Southside Elementary School alone. Brynn Mechem

Sarasota students head back to school

Emily Barragan, 10, and Hector Barragan, 9, bring their favorite supplies to Alta Vista Elementary School. Harry Sayer

Evan and Stephanie Barniskis watch as their child begins the first day of kindergarten. David Conway

Analeigh Johnson, 10, is bright and ready to start her day at Alta Vista Elementary School. Harry Sayer

Hank Hynds is excited to start kindergarten at Southside Elementary School. Brynn Mechem

Venus Gonzalez is entering first grade at Alta Vista Elementary School. Harry Sayer

Gabriel Ortega and Olfa Reyez-Ortega walk to Southside Elementary School. Brynn Mechem

Assistant Principal Meredith McArthur helps students find their Alta Vista Elementary School teachers. Harry Sayer

Lily, Mason and Cassidy Berg show off their masks before heading into Southside Elementary School. Brynn Mechem

Parents hug their kids on the sidewalk before they walk into Southside Elementary School. Brynn Mechem

A large sign welcomes Southside Elementary School students back. Brynn Mechem

Tamieka Barracks brings Shammar Barracks to Fruitville Elementary for his first day of the school year. David Conway

Alex Boyajian takes a picture with his family before walking into Southside Elementary School. Brynn Mechem

Aiden Hill stands outside Fruitville Elementary before heading in for the first day of the school year. David Conway

A panther mascot makes an appearance at Southside Elementary School. Brynn Mechem

Rachel and Joshua LaVoy walk to Alta Vista Elementary School. Harry Sayer

Eric and Christina Fenton drop their son Gus off for his first day of kindergarten at Southside Elementary School. Brynn Mechem

Tamara Klimoba hugs Danica Plotkin before her first day of kindergarten at Southside Elementary School. Brynn Mechem

Daniel Zinetchko, 6, wears a face plate to Alta Vista Elementary School. Harry Sayer

Cooper Hamilton, Caroline Piazza and Kennedy Hamilton are excited to start their first day at Southside Elementary School. Brynn Mechem

Kylie Evans, 10, is ready to learn at Alta Vista Elementary School. Harry Sayer

Kim Alvarez waves goodbye and Sumer Creasy snaps photos ahead of the first day of school at Fruitville Elementary. David Conway

Fruitville Elementary student Luke Simmons carries his lunchbox and Pokémon backpack for the first day of class. David Conway

Kelly McWilliams welcomes families to Alta Vista Elementary School. Harry Sayer

Kristen Crawford and Julien Vasquez, 5, walk into Alta Vista Elementary School. Harry Sayer

Ariel,10, and Seychelles Williamson, 8, are excited to start the day at Alta Vista Elementary School. Harry Sayer

Thiago, 6, and Enzo Diaz, 5, prepare to enter Alta Vista Elementary School. Harry Sayer

Josiah Royal is entering kindergarten Alta Vista Elementary School. Harry Sayer

First day procedures looked different, but the energy remained the same.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

On the first day of school, parents traditionally walk their elementary school students to their classroom, meet their teacher and get their child settled in at their desk . 

However, this year as part of COVID-19 precautions, visitors to Sarasota County schools are not allowed on campus, which meant parents had to swiftly hug their mask-clad children before sending them through a one-way entrance into the school. 

Although procedures were different, the students' attitudes stayed the same. Some children were bouncing up and down with excitement, ready to start their first day. Others clung to the parents' legs begging them not to leave. 

About 25,000, or 70%, of the district's public school students chose to return to campus Monday, while another 28% chose the district's remote learning option.

Those returning to campus will wear masks except when eating and sit at desks with plastic barriers designed to help stop the spread of particles. 

 

